Both schizophrenia (SCZ) and bipolar disorder (BD) are enigmas. Scientists have linked hundreds of genes to each of these conditions, but the genes alone seem to only slightly impact the development of the SCZ and BD. For example, an individual with SCZ-associated genes is only 7% more likely to develop the disorder compared to a person without those genes. This, in and of itself, is not unusual. It suggests that genes are necessary for the development of these conditions, but they are not sufficient to cause the conditions.

HEALTH ・ 26 DAYS AGO