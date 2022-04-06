ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flat Rock, IL

Local man killed in tree-clearing accident

A rural Flat Rock man is dead following a tree-clearing accident.
Daniel E. Yoder, 33, died Monday in Evansville. Yoder was working in his woods near Villas Country Store when he was pinned between a tree and his trackhoe. His femur and pelvic bone were crushed.
According to reports, he was found 25 minutes later and emergency personnel were called to the scene.
Yoder was then transported by helicopter to a trauma center where he died.
Yoder, a member of the Flat Rock Amish community, leaves behind a wife, Gloria, and six young children. He was originally from Ohio.
Funeral services were Thursday with burial in the Amish Cemetery, Flat Rock.
A Go Fund Me account has been set up to accept donations to help the Yoder family with impending medical bills. Donations may be made at https://gofund.me/d09cb6aa.

FOX59

Boone County farmer accused of murdering wife, dumping body in creek

BOONE COUNTY, Ind. — A Boone County man was arrested early Saturday morning on a preliminary charge of murder after his wife was found dead. Andrew Wilhoite is accused of murdering his wife, Nikki Wilhoite, and dumping her body in a creek near the couple’s home. The Boone County Sheriff’s Office was contacted after Nikki […]
BOONE COUNTY, IN
WISH-TV

Body of missing 17-year-old Kokomo girl found near bike trail

KOKOMO, Ind. (WISH) — The body of a 17-year-old Kokomo girl reported as a runaway last month was found in the brush near a bike trail Monday, the Kokomo Police Department said Tuesday. Mea Rayls was reported to police as a runaway Feb. 8. Police say officers were sent...
KOKOMO, IN
WTVF

'We are heartbroken at the news': Body of missing Kentucky coal miner found

HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The body of a missing Kentucky coal miner was found Monday evening in Harlan County. James D. Brown, 33, of Lynch, Kentucky while working at the D-29 Darby Fork mine in Holmes Mill. Officials with the Kentucky Energy and Environment Cabinet say Brown was killed when a roof collapsed Sunday evening about 14,000 feet into the mine where he was working.
HARLAN COUNTY, KY
302 S. Cross St., Robinson, IL 62454 (618) 544-2101

 https://roblawnews.com/robinson

