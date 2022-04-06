ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Canucks' Thatcher Demko: Starting in Vegas

Demko will guard the road cage during Wednesday's matchup with the Golden Knights,...

Matthews and Toronto take on Montreal

Montreal Canadiens (20-40-11, eighth in the Atlantic) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (46-19-6, second in the Atlantic) BOTTOM LINE: Auston Matthews leads Toronto into a matchup against Montreal. He's fifth in the league with 97 points, scoring 56 goals and totaling 41 assists. The Maple Leafs are 26-10-3 against Eastern Conference...
Thatcher Demko
Philadelphia plays Anaheim in non-conference matchup

Anaheim Ducks (28-32-12, sixth in the Pacific) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (23-37-11, seventh in the Metropolitan) BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia and Anaheim meet in a non-conference matchup. The Flyers are 13-17-6 on their home ice. Philadelphia is the last team in the league averaging 6.8 points per game. Cam Atkinson leads them...
Detroit hosts Columbus after Gagner's 2-goal game

Columbus Blue Jackets (33-33-6, sixth in the Metropolitan) vs. Detroit Red Wings (28-34-9, fifth in the Atlantic) BOTTOM LINE: Detroit hosts the Columbus Blue Jackets after Sam Gagner scored two goals in the Red Wings' 3-1 win over the Jets. The Red Wings are 18-17-4 in Eastern Conference games. Detroit...
Vancouver Canucks
Wild's Marc-Andre Fleury: Win streak over

Fleury allowed five goals on 32 shots in Tuesday's 6-2 loss to the Predators. The sixth goal was an empty-netter. Fleury took his first loss as a member of the Wild, in part due to the Predators converting all three of their first-period power-play chances. The Wild's offense wasn't able to overcome that deficit. The 37-year-old netminder had only allowed four goals in his first three games with the team, so we'll chalk this up to a bad night. For the season, Fleury's at 22-22-5 with a 2.89 GAA and a .910 save percentage in 49 appearances. Head coach Dean Evason has elected to alternate his goalies since Fleury's team debut, so expect Cam Talbot to face the Blues on Friday.
Bruins' Hampus Lindholm: Done for night

Lindholm (lower body) won't return to Tuesday's game versus the Red Wings. It's unclear what injury Lindholm suffered in this contest. The 28-year-old logged 13:52 of ice time and blocked three shots prior to being ruled out for the game in the third period. An update on his status should be available prior to Friday's game versus the Lightning.
Red Wings' Calvin Pickard: Still out of action

Pickard (undisclosed) remains out of the lineup Wednesday versus the Jets. Pickard has been sidelined by an undisclosed injury since he was hurt March 27 versus the Penguins. With Thomas Greiss healthy again, Pickard will likely be reassigned to AHL Grand Rapids once he is medically cleared to play. He can be considered out indefinitely until further notice.
Red Wings Prospects Report: Frölunda Check-In

The Swedish Hockey League (SHL) playoffs are underway, where Detroit Red Wings prospects are making themselves known. Three of them play for Frölunda HC – the fourth seed in the SHL playoffs. Frölunda HC had a bye for the first round and took on the Växjö Lakers in the quarterfinals in a 4-0 sweep of the seven-game series to qualify for the semifinals.
Canucks News & Rumors: Boudreau, Boeser, Horvat & More

Welcome to this edition of the Vancouver Canucks News & Rumors. Head coach Bruce Boudreau‘s return next season is not guaranteed, while forward Brock Boeser is out with an upper-body injury. Also, an update on J.T. Miller, Bo Horvat and Boeser’s next contracts. Boudreau’s Return in Question.
Doug Wilson steps down as San Jose Sharks GM

Wilson has been on a leave of absence with the team since November 2021, with Joe Will taking over as interim GM. Will shall continue in the role as the team begins a search for a permanent replacement. “I want to thank everyone who has reached out during my leave...
