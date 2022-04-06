ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
21 cats and dogs seized from Port Huron home in alleged neglect and hoarding case

By Laura Fitzgerald, Port Huron Times Herald
 2 days ago
More than a dozen cats and several dogs were seized from a Port Huron home Tuesday in an alleged animal hoarding situation.

St. Clair County Animal Control and the Port Huron Police Department responded to a complaint of alleged animal neglect and hoarding in the 600 block of 15th Street at about 1 p.m., according to an animal control press release.

Animal control seized 13 cats and kittens and eight small-breed dogs. Several of the animals were sick or injured, with two requiring emergency veterinary care. The floor and most of the surfaces in the resident were soiled with animal urine and feces, animal control said.

The case remains under investigation and charges have not yet been determined.

Animal Control Director Melissa Miller said the animals will be adoptable once they are medically cleared and spayed and neutered and once criminal proceedings have concluded.

Animal control is accepting donations of Clorox bleach, Dawn dish soap, unscented scoopable cat litter, Indoor Purina Cat Chow, and Small Breed Purina Dog Chow to help with the animals’ care while they are in recovery.

Donations can be dropped off at animal control's office, 3378 Griswold Road, Port Huron, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. Donations can also be made online at stclaircounty.org/offices/animal_control/.

Animal control encourages anyone aware of animal collecting, cruelty or neglect to report conditions to (810) 984-3155 or animalcontrol@stclaircounty.org.

Contact Laura Fitzgerald at (810) 941-7072 or lfitzgeral@gannett.com.

