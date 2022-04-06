ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Appliances stolen from new home of MPD chief

By Julia Baker
 2 days ago

Months after a handgun was stolen from her vehicle in Cordova, Memphis Police Chief Cerelyn “C.J.” Davis has again fallen victim to theft.

According to a police report filed by her husband, Terry Davis, high-end appliances were taken Saturday, April 2, from their  new home in East Memphis.

C.J. Davis

According to the report, about $4,100 worth of appliances were taken, including a Goodman furnace valued at about $1,500 and an LG washer and dryer set valued at about $2,600.

The Davises have not yet moved into the home.

In early January, after chief Davis’ secondary duty gun was taken from her personal vehicle in a Cordova shopping center, she acknowledged that crime can happen to anyone, no matter their status.

“This incident is a vivid reminder that even as a police official, I am not immune to the criminal activity that occurs so blatantly in our city,” she wrote in a statement following the incident.

No arrests have been in the weekend theft. MPD has not responded for to request for comment.

Crime & Safety
