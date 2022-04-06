ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

After Briefly Losing Her Hearing & Getting Marooned During Lockdown, Anna Lunoe Nearly Left Music — Now She’s Touring Again

By Harry Levin
Billboard
Billboard
 2 days ago

Click here to read the full article.

For Anna Lunoe , the past couple years have been especially challenging, and these challenges started even before the pandemic set in. In the final days of 2019, the Australian producer was in the throes of her second pregnancy, nearly deaf due to an ear infection, and playing Audiotistic SoCal by reading waveforms on the CDJs and feeling the kick drums.

From there, things got worse.

“In January [of 2020] I lost my hearing fully, and I was basically was bed ridden for the whole month,” Lunoe tells Billboard over Zoom from Sydney. “I wasn’t seeing or really speaking to anyone, because when I spoke my head would roar. I had roaring, which is when your audio gets stuck in your head and bounces around your brain. I’d lost 10 pounds. I was extremely gaunt and unwell physically.”

2020 was going to be Lunoe’s opportunity to rebuild herself, rekindle the joy in her craft, return to the live space in full force and start a new chapter with her family, which would soon include her second child, a boy born in early 2020.

Everyone knows what happened in 2020, and because Lunoe moved with her family from Los Angeles back to her hometown of Sydney, Australia in August of that year, the DJ, producer, radio host, and podcaster experienced one of the strictest lockdowns in the world: border closures between Australian states, potential fines of up to $3,700 for violating stay-at-home orders and a longterm ban on leaving the country.

Even when artists were finally getting back on the road in the summer of 2021, engaging in that source of joy so many musicians and fans had missed, Lunoe was at home watching through social media — because she couldn’t yet leave Australia, let alone her house. In this heavy phase, there was a moment when she even considered leaving music behind.

“I really thought, ‘Is this the window out of here?’” Lunoe says. “’You’ve got some kids. Is it time to grow up? Is it time to move on?’”

Turns out, it wasn’t. Following the Australian government opening the country’s borders this past February, Lunoe embarked on her first tour of the U.S. in over two years. This six-date run throughout markets including New York, Chicago, and Los Angeles concluded last week. (The tour followed the release of Lunoe’s latest single “Double Dip” out via NLV Records.)

Coming off the road, Lunoe tells Billboard below about the challenges she faced during those two-plus years — and how despite all that, she’s also found new sources of joy, and a new perspective on her old ones.

What was your day-to-day like during lockdown in Australia?

It would be me and my husband at home with the kids, toggling our work and the baby sitting. There wasn’t much in the way of any kind of self care. I think the kids kept us really in the present moment. We had no time to make sourdough bread. Or make playlists. We were just in survival mode, so there were lots of joyful beautiful family moments coinciding with incredibly stressful moments and existential crisis moments.

How do you think the kids felt about having mom around a bit more?

They were pretty stoked. That’s the silver lining, right? Even though these years have not been as focused on my career as they have been in the past, I don’t think I’ll ever regret having time with my kids and with my parents as well.

My parents absorbed my kids. It was so cool. That’s a support system that I didn’t have, as well, when I was States-based. It was very isolating as a parent — whereas now I feel like the kids are part of the bond between me and my family, me and my parents.

We’re just working out how many weekends is best to keep me active, to keep me working, to keep money coming, and to keep [my husband] sane and the kids alive and everyone happy. We’re working on that balance as a family and that’s something that I’m really excited to work out.

In September of 2021, you wrote in an Instagram post that you were unpacking what you “needed to do to feel fulfilled” during these unprecedented times. What did you end up doing to feel fulfilled?

I wasn’t going to be able to tour for another year, or at least another six months now. So I thought, “What’s going to fulfill you day to day? What’s going to bring you joy?” I think I came down to understanding that me exploring dance music as a way to connect with the world is actually still my calling. That realization was really powerful. And it also made me more excited about working on my music.

For the first time, making music really stepped into the front and center of what I did every single day. And that experience was a long time coming, and extremely cathartic, because I’ve always felt like that was a disadvantage — that I was such a live performer and not so much in the studio. I feel like such a stronger producer now. I feel so much more engaged and powerful sonically, and more in line with my core sonic needs than I’ve felt.

After going so long without touring, how did it feel to be back on the road?

If you don’t continuously do something around creativity in music, if you don’t use that muscle, you have this weird feeling like you wont be able to do it again. I knew deep in my heart that I could do it again, but the idea was quite daunting and quite intimidating.

My first show that I played back was in Orlando, and I had no idea what’s been going on in the club scene in Orlando. I was testing out records, gauging the audience — and they were reacting to the weirdest ones! The biggest reactions, the best reactions were the most challenging records, and that gave me so much confidence to dive and be as brave as I wanted to be. That brings out the best in me.

So, having the clarity of knowing how I feel now when I’m performing again, reconnecting with the feeling of clarity and the energy that I get from an audience, that I know people are still there smiling back at me, and I still have this exchange with people and this purpose, that in itself is a huge clarifier.

After seeing the scene from an outside perspective of not being able to tour but still contributing through your music, radio show, etc., do you think the scene as a whole has changed forever? How was it changed for you? I’d like to hope that we’re all a little bit wiser from all we’ve experienced. I feel like when I see my friends now — being a DJ and having friends in the music industry can feel really like — people want to tell you that’s surface level. People want to tell you that we just see each other at parties. But I knew in my heart that that’s not what it is, because it’s actually something very pure. It defines someone. Of all the humans on this planet, we chose careers that had us on this same merry go round, and it’s a very unique merry go round. It’s a very real and special connection that we have with each other, and also we’ve experienced a lot of strange, unreal things together.

I’ve always felt like my DJ connections were very strong and rooted in something real — even if it was on this EDM merry-go-round — but I feel more confident in saying they’re very real. I feel like when I speak to my friends now, we really talk deeply about how we are, and we’ve all gone deeper with each other on what we need and where we’re at emotionally. More from Billboard

Comments / 0

Related
Billboard

Noah Cyrus Announces Debut Album, ‘The Hardest Part,’ Gets Engulfed in Flames in ‘I Burned LA Down’ Video

Click here to read the full article. After releasing a trio of EPs over the past four years, Noah Cyrus has finally announced the title of her long-awaited full-length debut album, The Hardest Part. In an Instagram post on Friday morning (April 8), the singer revealed that the collection will drop on RECORDS/Columbia on July 15 while also debuting the video for the emotional ballad “I Burned LA Down.” “I’ m so proud of this song and video. there’s nothing i love more than writing such personal, meaningful music with people i love,” Cyrus wrote in the post about the clip...
MUSIC
Billboard

Watch Novel Core’s New ‘HAPPY TEARS’ Music Video With Aile the Shota

Click here to read the full article. J-pop rapper and singer-songwriter Novel Core shared the new music video accompanying his collaborative track with rising artist Aile the Shota called “HAPPY TEARS.” Novel Core is the first artist from SKY-HI’s management/label BMSG, and the song features fellow BMSG artist and good friend, Aile the Shota. The groovy, positive vibe of the track — produced by Matt Cab — carries the message that “if you keep on living, you may one day be able to laugh at the fact that the negative past you wish you could erase was necessary to make today what it is.” The music video is a short movie that expresses the sentiment depicted in the song, starring the two artists as car mechanics who hop into a car they’re repairing and take off on a little road trip.  More from BillboardSnow Man's 'Brother Beat' Rules Japan Hot 100NiziU Set to Drop Playful New Single 'ASOBO'Japan's Daichi Miura Premieres New Song 'Sansan' in Concert
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

'Heartbroken' Will Smith makes surprise career decision after Chris Rock altercation

Almost a week after Will Smith rocked the Oscars by slapping presenter, Chris Rock, in the face, he has resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. The King Richard star issued a statement via People which read: "I have directly responded to the Academy's disciplinary hearing notice, and I will fully accept any and all consequences for my conduct.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Cher Admits She’s Having ‘Personal Problems’ As She Apologizes To Fans For Being ‘MIA’

Cher admitted that she’s struggling with ‘personal problems’ right now as she admits that these years are the ‘worst I’ve ever seen.’. Even the most fabulous people like Cher go through rough patches. The 75-year-old singer opened up to her fans about how times have been tough for her. “Sorry I’ve Been MIA,” she tweeted. “Been having Personal Problems.” She didn’t just leave it at that though. When one fan asked if she was doing ok, she unleashed her emotions and opened up about the extent of her problems.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rob Gronkowski
The Independent

Britney Spears says she had a ‘secret relationship’ before father Jamie took over her career: ‘I was literally devastated’

Britney Spears has appeared to claim that her father ended a “secret relationship” she was in when he began controlling her career. The pop star has shared a number of revelations to her Instagram since being freed from the conservatorship that once controlled her business and personal affairs, in November last year. Among the posts have been criticisms of the way her family, including her father Jamie and her sister Jamie-Lynn, treated her while she was tied to the controversial legal arrangement.On 24 March, Spears shared a series of screenshots showing her commenting about how she has been adjusting...
CELEBRITIES
Hypebae

Britney Spears Is Working on New Music for the First Time in 6 Years

Britney Spears is reportedly cooking up new music for the first time since her album Glory was released in 2016. Her team has reportedly reached out to past collaborators, including Claude Kelly, who worked with her on 2008’s Circus – the first LP she released under the conservatorship. “It is very early days and Britney isn’t putting any pressure on herself to release an album right away or anything, but her team are putting feelers out about the prospect of new music,” a source told The Sun. “Several people who she feels comfortable working with have been contacted and asked if they would like to work on music with Britney again and everyone seems pretty keen to be involved.”
MUSIC
HollywoodLife

How A$AP Rocky Has ‘Stepped Up’ To Show Pregnant Rihanna He’ll Be An ‘Incredible Father’

A$AP Rocky is showing Rihanna what an amazing dad he’s going to be as the happy couple prepare to welcome their first child together. A$AP Rocky is showing Rihanna what an “incredible father” he’s going to be. As the lovebirds, both 33, prepare to welcome their first child together, a source close to the “F**kin’ Problems” rapper EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife how he has “stepped up” for RiRi in every way.
BEAUTY & FASHION
HollywoodLife

Doja Cat Says She’s Quitting Music After Fighting With Fans Over Cancelled Concert

Doja Cat says she ‘can’t wait to disappear’ from the public eye as she declared she doesn’t ‘need to be believed in anymore.’. Doja Cat is apparently done with music. The 26-year-old made the dramatic and shocking announcement via social media after an altercation with fans in Paraguay, where a festival performance was cancelled. “i f–—– quit i can’t wait to f–—– disappear and i don’t need you to believe in me anymore,” she said to a fan via social media on Friday, March 25.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Edm Music#Music Industry#Marooned#Australian#Audiotistic Socal#Dj
The Guardian

The Wanted singer Tom Parker dies from brain cancer aged 33

Tom Parker, a singer with the Wanted, has died aged 33 from brain cancer. His wife, Kelsey, said on Instagram: “It is with the heaviest of hearts that we confirm Tom passed away peacefully earlier today with all of his family by his side. Our hearts are broken, Tom was the centre of our world and we can’t imagine life without his infectious smile and energetic presence.”
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Drake & Jack Harlow Are Living Their Best Lives In Turks & Caicos

It's lit in Turks & Caicos now that Drake and Jack Harlow have linked for an island vacation. The pair of hitmakers know how to travel in style as they're afforded all of the luxuries that come with being a chart-topping, global superstar, and they shared a few photos and videos of their fun in the sun. Fans have been enjoying both rappers revealing private moments that include them playfully trolling one another.
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Britney Spears Reveals Son Jayden "Scares" Her With This Incredible Talent

It seems like Britney Spears' youngest son has got a piece of her musical talents. The pop star, 40, couldn't help but to sing the praises of kids Sean Preston Federline, 16, and Jayden James Federline, 15, who she called "geniuses" in a March 24 Instagram post. Britney—who shares them with ex-husband Kevin Federline—went on to gush about Jayden's knack for music, revealing that he "can play jazz and literally anything on the piano."
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Lockdown
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Music
Place
Sydney
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Hello Magazine

Carrie Underwood says she 'can't wait any longer' as she shares incredible news

Carrie Underwood delivered long-awaited news to her eager fans on Thursday when she revealed something very exciting. The country music star took to Instagram and in a heartfelt post revealed: "I can't wait any longer!! I have a new album coming June 10! Get ready for #DenimAndRhinestones! Pre-order beginning at midnight ET."
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Britney Spears casually returns to Instagram after vanishing from the platform

Britney Spears has returned to Instagram two days after vanishing from the social media site.On Wednesday (16 March), the singer’s account could no longer be found, causing fans on Twitter to share their confusion over Spears’s absence from the platform. However, Spears returned on Friday (18 March), making no comment about the temporary deletion. Her comeback post saw her posing for the camera in a white top with a simple rose emoji caption. Her fans joyfully welcomed her back in the comments section.“Queen of returning unannounced,” wrote one fan. “We missed you queen,” said another. ...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Britney Spears leaves fans confused after singer deletes Instagram without warning

Britney Spears has deleted her Instagram account.Fans have been left confused after the pop star appears to have deleted her social media account. As of Wednesday (16 March), Spears’s account can no longer be found on Instagram.The 40-year-old’s Twitter account – where she has almost 56 million followers – remains active.The singer, however, has not posted on the platform since speaking out against her sister Jamie Lynn in a post shared on 15 January.Fans took to Twitter to share their confusion over Spears’s absence from Instagram.“BRITNEY WHAT HAPPENED TO YOUR INSTAGRAM” wrote one user.Another added: “Where IS @britneyspears on...
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Matthew McConaughey Says He ‘Dropped Tears,’ Nearly Had to ‘Change Careers’ After Turning Down $14.5 Million for a Movie

Matthew McConaughey is one of the biggest names in Hollywood. After kickstarting his career in the 1990s, he rapidly became known for his roles in various romantic comedies. Several classics include “How to Lose a Guy In 10 Days,” “Failure to Launch,” and “Fool’s Gold.” However, in speaking about the growth of his career, the actor revealed he once “dropped tears” and nearly had to change careers after turning down a $14.5 million offer for a movie. See what he has to say about the experience in the clip below.
MOVIES
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

The Wanted star Tom Parker dead at 33 after cancer diagnosis

British boy band The Wanted announced Wednesday that their star singer died at 33 after he was previously diagnosed with terminal brain cancer. The Wanted announced Parker’s death in a post on Instagram, writing that Parker passed away surrounded by his family and bandmates. “Tom was an amazing husband to Kelsey, and father to Aurelia and Bodhi. He was our brother, words can’t express the loss and sadness we feel. Always and forever in our hearts.”
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Billboard

765
Followers
1K+
Post
424K+
Views
ABOUT

music • charts • news

 http://www.billboard.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy