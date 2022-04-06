Local man killed in tree-clearing accident

false

A rural Flat Rock man is dead following a tree-clearing accident.

Daniel E. Yoder, 33, died Monday in Evansville. Yoder was working in his woods near Villas Country Store when he was pinned between a tree and his trackhoe. His femur and pelvic bone were crushed.

According to reports, he was found 25 minutes later and emergency personnel were called to the scene.

Yoder was then transported by helicopter to a trauma center where he died.

Yoder, a member of the Flat Rock Amish community, leaves behind a wife, Gloria, and six young children. He was originally from Ohio.

Funeral services were Thursday with burial in the Amish Cemetery, Flat Rock.

A Go Fund Me account has been set up to accept donations to help the Yoder family with impending medical bills. Donations may be made at https://gofund.me/d09cb6aa.