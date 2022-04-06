ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester City Councilor Chris Rice faces investigation. City leaders won't say why.

By Karen Dandurant, Fosters Daily Democrat
ROCHESTER — City Councilor Christopher Rice is facing an investigation into allegations he violated city policies. City officials have not stated what the allegations are about nor the source of the allegations.

Mayor Paul Callaghan, who removed Rice as chair of the council's Public Safety Committee, declined to discuss the specifics of the allegations when reached by phone Wednesday morning. He and City Manager Blaine Cox declined comment and referred questions to city attorney Terrance O'Rourke.

Rice did not immediately return calls seeking comment.

O'Rourke said the allegations, to the extent public records exist on this issue, are exempt from disclosure. He cited RSA 91-A:5, IV, IX, and XII, dealing with internal personnel practices protecting the release of documents in cases not resolved, to protect against invasion of privacy.

O'Rourke said conclusions about Rice reached by the Investigative Committee will be made public.

At Tuesday night's City Council meeting, Callaghan announced there were allegations accusing Rice of violating city policies.

"We are forming a committee to investigate," Callaghan said. "The committee will report back by May 17. During the investigation, I am removing Councilor Christopher Rice as chair of the Public Safety Committee and appointing Peter Lachapelle in his place."

Callaghan appointed three city councilors — Deputy Mayor Lachappelle, Amy Malone and Harlan "Skip" Gilman — to conduct the investigation.

Lachappelle had been serving as vice chair of the Public Safety Committee.

Rice sat on the council Tuesday, continuing to be an active member, asking questions on a number of agenda items, including the naming of public properties and the use of federal funds as a source for a proposed community outreach position.

Rochester to study creating day-care facility

A proposal by Rochester city officials to use American Rescue Plan Act federal funds to create a child day-care program for city residents and employees took a step forward. The City Council approved spending $75,000 for a feasibility study. If the program is approved, Rochester would spend a total of $1.4 million in the federal funds for a facility and startup costs. The program would be aimed at low-to-moderate income families.

The council also approved using $85,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funds to award one-time stipends to city employees who continued to fill their roles during the coronavirus pandemic. The stipends are for employees who did not qualify for the 2020 CARES act stipends, but still were required to report to work, risking infection from COVID-19, according to city leaders.

Rochester, NH
Government
City
Rochester, NH
Christopher Rice
Paul Callaghan
