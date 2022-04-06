Dylan Raiola set to arrive at NU for unofficial visit as nation's top-rated recruit by two services

Nebraska this weekend will host the No. 1 overall recruit in the class of 2024, as recently determined by two ratings services.

The recruit's father just happened to play for Nebraska once upon a time.

Yes, these are interesting times for the Raiola family.

How does all-time Husker great Dominic Raiola keep the situation from becoming overwhelming for his son, Dylan Raiola? After all, the Chandler (Arizona) High School quarterback has received scholarship offers from Alabama, Georgia, Clemson, Ohio State, USC, Oregon, Notre Dame and, yes, Nebraska.

"Every day in our house, we start with our daily devotional," said the elder Raiola, who following the 2000 season earned the inaugural Rimington Trophy as the nation's top center. "We start with: Are your grades in line? Are you being a good son, a good brother? Are you doing the little things like emptying the dishwasher? If you're not doing all that type of stuff, all this football stuff is pointless.

"But if you are being a good son and good brother, then everything else in your life is going to line up."

It's obviously lined up well so far for the 6-foot-3, 225-pound Dylan Raiola, who starred as a sophomore starter last season at Burleson (Texas) High School near Fort Worth. He passed for 3,341 yards and 42 touchdowns in leading the team to an 8-4 record. He completed 228 of 350 attempts (65.1%), with only five interceptions.

All in all, he's done enough to earn the distinction of being the top-ranked player in the class of 2024 by both On3 and 247Sports, with 247Sports unveiling the news Wednesday.

The Raiola family recently moved to Scottsdale, Arizona, and has spent ample time traveling to collegiate football programs on unofficial visits.

Next up: Nebraska.

"We're really just at a point where we just want to hit meetings up," said the elder Raiola, 43, who's obviously familiar with the city and the campus. "It's Nebraska, man. We're very familiar. Now, we want to get into scheme and system. It's a pretty cool situation to be in, right?"

A crowd in the 50,000 range is expected for Nebraska's Red-White Spring Game on Saturday. More than a few eyes will be cast on Dylan Raiola as he soaks in the scene.

"If anybody knows the atmosphere of a spring game, I do," Dominic Raiola said. "It's awesome, man. It's freakin' fun. Guys are going to be getting after it."

Of course, Dominic Raiola and his family — his wife and a younger son also will be on hand — embrace the chance to spend time with his brother, Donovan Raiola, Nebraska's first-year offensive line coach.

"It'll be a good trip for all of us," said Dominic, who was on hand Feb. 28 for his brother's first official practice at NU.

Make no mistake, though, this trip is about Dylan Raiola's ongoing process of determining where he'll play in college. He holds offers from most of the nation’s top programs and has recently taken unofficial visits to Oregon, Clemson, Georgia, USC, Arizona and Ohio State.

He put on a show last June at Memorial Stadium during Nebraska's Friday Night Lights camp. But the learning process continues.

Dominic Raiola already knows plenty about his alma mater. For instance, he is impressed with how well first-year Nebraska offensive coordinator Mark Whipple developed Kenny Pickett, the former Pitt quarterback. Pickett last season led the Panthers to the ACC championship, throwing for 4,319 yards, 42 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

Whipple, of course, worked with Ben Roethlisberger as a former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterbacks coach (2004 to 2006).

"You also have to look at Mickey Joseph and the guys he's going to have coming in," said the elder Raiola, referring to Nebraska's first-year receivers coach.

Raiola naturally wants to size up the offensive line.

"As you know, I'm biased, but I think Nebraska got a top-five offensive line coach in the country," he said. "But we want to see the proof, right? It's not just the proof in spring ball. It's the proof in the season. Donovan doesn't want any spring ball awards. That's not why he's doing this. Nebraska's trying to win the Big Ten West. That's why he's doing this. To win championships."

As for Dylan Raiola's trip to Lincoln, "We want to see this: Where does he fit in Nebraska as a program?" Dominic said. "Look, this is his process and we want to support that.

"It's an important trip for us."