ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

EXPLAINER: Biden extends student loan freeze through August

Daily Independent
Daily Independent
 2 days ago

The Biden administration on Wednesday announced that federal student loan payments will remain paused through Aug. 31, extending a freeze that began in 2020 but was set to end after this month. The action is meant to help millions of borrowers regain financial footing before they’re back on the hook for payments.

Here’s more on the decision:

WHAT DOES IT MEAN FOR BORROWERS?

The extension gives Americans another four months to get ready for student loan payments to restart. Borrowers won't be asked to make payments until after Aug. 31, and interest rates will remain at 0% during that time. Under the new action, people who were behind on payments before the pandemic will automatically be put in good standing with the Education Department. That’s a change from previous policy, which required borrowers in default to make nine consecutive loan payments and apply to exit default. Education Secretary Miguel Cardona said the extra time will help his agency prepare borrowers for a “smooth transition back to repayment."

WHO IS ELIGIBLE?

The moratorium applies to most federal student loan programs , including the Direct Loan Program, which issues subsidized and unsubsidized student loans. It does not apply to private loans issued by banks, schools or other institutions. The latest federal data show that more than 43 million Americans have student loans, worth a combined $1.6 trillion.

WHY IS IT BEING EXTENDED?

The freeze has been extended multiple times as a reprieve for Americans facing financial hardship during the pandemic. In announcing the latest action, President Joe Biden said that while the nation has seen economic growth, Americans are still recovering. He said the extension will help borrowers “continue to get back on their feet after two of the hardest years this nation has ever faced.” It came amid rising fear that many borrowers would quickly fall behind if payments started in May. A memo from the Federal Reserve last month warned that without more time, delinquency rates “could snap back from historic lows to their previous highs.”

HOW LONG HAVE LOANS BEEN PAUSED?

Federal student loans have been suspended for more than two years. In March 2020, the Trump administration gave borrowers the option to pause payments for at least 60 days. Congress made it automatic soon after as part of a pandemic relief package. The moratorium was later extended multiple times by Trump and Biden.

WHAT ELSE IS BEING DONE?

In addition to the loan pause, the Biden administration has been working to revamp certain programs that let borrowers get debt erased. The Education Department has relaxed rules for a notoriously complex program known as Public Service Loan Forgiveness program, and for another program that erases student debt for Americans with disabilities. The agency has approved $2 billion in debt cancellation for people who were defrauded by their colleges , plus $1 billion for students who attended the now-defunct ITT Tech for-profit college but left before graduating . Some Democrats have called for additional changes to the student loan system, including an overhaul of repayment plans that critics say are overly complex and difficult to navigate.

WHAT ABOUT WIDER LOAN FORGIVENESS?

As a presidential candidate in 2020, Biden said he would “immediately cancel a minimum of $10,000 of student debt per person.” That hasn’t happened. The White House has said Biden would sign legislation canceling up to that amount, but it has resisted calls to erase debt using executive action. Democrats including Sen. Chuck Schumer and Sen. Elizabeth Warren have pressed Biden to cancel $50,000 across the board, saying it would further boost the economy and address racial inequities in student debt. In a statement, those Democrats applauded the new extension but said it underscores the need for “swift executive action” to cancel debt. Last year the White House requested a review from the Education and Justice departments to explore widespread forgiveness, but no decision has been announced.

WHAT ARE PEOPLE SAYING ABOUT THE PAUSE?

Borrower advocacy groups welcomed the extension, but many said it isn’t enough. The NAACP urged Biden to forgive at least $50,000 for student borrowers: “With each and every repayment extension, you make a stronger case for canceling it,” the group said. The Center for Responsible Lending made the same demand, saying that while the latest action will give some borrowers a fresh start, “their debts remain the same.” Democrats in Congress applauded the pause, while Republicans blasted it as a drain on taxpayers. Sen. Richard Burr, the ranking Republican on the Senate education committee, said the administration “wants to have their cake and eat it, too: they want to tout America’s return to normal following the pandemic, but also want to keep extending emergency relief policies.”

Comments / 0

Related
Fortune

Biden’s student loan forgiveness climbs to $16 billion—here’s who gets it

A little more than a year in office, President Joe Biden has canceled approximately $16 billion in federal student loan debt. While he campaigned on canceling up to $10,000 in debt per borrower, the rounds of cancellations he’s announced so far have been for targeted groups, including borrowers with disabilities, those students who were defrauded by their institutions, and people who work in public service.
POTUS
CNET

Navient Student Loans Have Moved to Aidvantage. But When Are Payments Due?

Federal student loan repayments have remained paused for nearly two years, since the start of the pandemic. During this time, Navient, formerly one of the largest student loan servicing companies in the US, transferred its caseload of 5.6 million student loans to Maximus, a global administrator of government programs. Maximus is a federal student loan servicer and manages Navient's former student loans under the name Aidvantage.
EDUCATION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Richard Burr
Person
Chuck Schumer
Person
Elizabeth Warren
The Independent

Tucker Carlson says Ketanji Brown Jackson was nominated because her ‘shade’ is ‘tanner than Biden’ in new attack

Fox News host Tucker Carlson continued his attack on Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson over her Supreme Court nomination, claiming that she was chosen because she is “tanner than Joe Biden”.On Tuesday night, Mr Carlson on his show Tucker Carlson Tonight said Ms Jackson, the first Black woman nominated to the Supreme Court, is no different from an “average professional class white liberal”. “In the end, when they tell you you’re getting a Black nominee, they’re not talking about the son of a maid and a farmworker from Pin Point, Georgia,” Mr Carlson said.“In fact, we already have a Supreme...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Biden hits back at Matt Gaetz over Ukraine questions: ‘What the hell do you think we’ve done?’

President Joe Biden had some sharp words for Florida Representative Matt Gaetz, after the Republican tore into US Secretary of Defence, Lloyd Austin, during a hearing in Congress and criticised the US response to the Ukraine crisis.The president recounted the story a day later, addressing a national union conference on Wednesday.“[Secretary Austin] basically looked at him and said, ‘What the hell do you think we’ve done? Why do you think they’re able to fight? We’ve trained them and we’ve given them weapons. That’s what’s happening.’”The Florida Republican hammered Mr Austin during a budget hearing before the House Armed Services...
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Student Debt#Federal Student Loans#Economy#Loan Forgiveness#Americans#The Education Department#The Direct Loan Program
TIME

Why Federal Student Loan Payments Probably Won’t Restart This May

After more than a two-year pause on federal student loan repayments , the moratorium—which former President Donald Trump signed into law in March 2020 and has been extended several times—is slated to expire on May 1. If that happens, federal student-loan borrowers will have to resume repayments. Or maybe they won’t.
EDUCATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
POTUS
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
NAACP
The Independent

Psaki says Texas governor doesn’t have authority for ‘publicity stunt’ plan to bus migrants to DC

White House press secretary accused Texas Gov Greg Abbott of promising an illegal “publicity stunt” on Thursday after the Republican governor vowed that he would place undocumented migrants on chartered buses to Washington DC.The governor made headlines in right-leaning media and thrilled conservatives this week when he pledged that he would respond to the Biden administration’s end of Title 42 directives that allow DHS to turn back migrants at the border by forcing undocumented immigrants to board buses and be essentially shipped out of his state, across the country.Ms Psaki was asked about the governor’s announcement at her daily...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

‘Absolutely shameful’: Tom Cotton condemned for suggesting Ketanji Brown Jackson would defend Nazis at Nuremberg

In remarks to the US Senate opposing Ketanji Brown Jackson’s nomination to the US Supreme Court, Senator Tom Cotton said the judge “might have” defended Nazis during the Nuremberg trials.“The last Judge Jackson left the Supreme Court to go to Nuremberg and prosecute the case against the Nazis,” the Arkansas senator said on 5 April, referring to former Justice Robert H Jackson, who was appointed chief counsel in the prosecution of Nazi war criminals.“This Judge Jackson might have gone there to defend them,” Senator Cotton added.Republican officials have scrutinised Judge Jackson’s record as a federal public defender representing detainees...
CONGRESS & COURTS
thecentersquare.com

Biden expected to push back student loan repayment to September

(The Center Square) – The Biden administration is expected to extend the student loan repayment freeze, which was scheduled to end May 1. The new pause on repayment will likely go through Aug. 31 of this year. News of the extension was welcomed by some, and many progressives called...
EDUCATION
Daily Independent

Daily Independent

Phoenix, AZ
1K+
Followers
7K+
Post
223K+
Views
ABOUT

A daily community newspaper serving the Phoenix metro with a focus on its West Valley suburbs.

 https://www.yourvalley.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy