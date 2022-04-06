ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peoria, AZ

Peoria police, fire see bump in hiring

Daily Independent
Daily Independent
 2 days ago

After a wave of recruitment from both the Peoria police and fire-medical departments, the divisions are experiencing a bump in hiring.

Officials from both departments say they are in a good position to provide exemplary service in terms of staffing.

The police department is authorized for 216 sworn FTE positions, and currently has 201 filled FTE positions. Officials say that is expected to go up with seven lateral officers having recently received final job offers and expected to start in April, as well as 19 applicants in different stages of the background process.

Additionally, one conditional offer has been extended to a lateral officer, also expected to start in April.

Police Chief Art Miller said the department is in a really good position right now.

“Our amount of candidates/applicants exceed our vacancies,” Miller said. “I’m not saying we are full, but I am saying we have the to ability to make it full once background checks are done.”

The fire-medical department is authorized for 213 sworn FTE positions, and currently has 193.

However, officials say that is expected to go up because the fire-medical department recently hired 24 firefighter recruits into the May 2022 Fire Academy. Officials said it is their biggest class so far.

Deputy Fire Chief Robert Brewster said the department is not asking for new positions in the upcoming budget cycle due to the influx of new members.

He said that because there are so many members coming through, some training rotations will be shortened so trainees can get a spot on every fire truck.

“We will see partial realization of this when they graduate from the academy. Then some will go to paramedics school,” he said. “Full realization will likely be a year or year-and-a-half from now.”

For both departments, the process from offer and hire to full presence in the field can take more than a year, and sometimes a new hire will not complete the process.

The Peoria Police Department has been reorganizing its recruiting efforts. Miller said department staff used to test candidates three times a year, but they now test every month.

A recent recruiting trip to Chicago resulted in 90 police officer candidates being tested, six job offers and three hires.

Police departments across the country have been having a hard time recruiting police officer candidates for a many years now.

The number of full-time sworn police officers per 1,000 residents decreased from 2.42 in 1997 to 2.17 in 2016, down 11%, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Nationally things haven’t changed much in terms of retention and recruitment of police officers, according to a newer survey by Police Executive Research Forum.

The organization disseminated surveys to police chiefs and other PERF members who are the head of their agency, for a total of 775 potential respondents.

Nearly 70% those agencies responding said the number of applicants for police officer positions had decreased over the past five years — either significantly at 36%, or slightly at 27%.

According to the report, fewer people are applying to become police officers and more people are leaving the profession, often after only a few years on the job.

Philip Haldiman can be reached at phaldiman@iniusa.org, or on Twitter @philiphaldiman.

Daily Independent

Daily Independent

Phoenix, AZ
