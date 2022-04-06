House fire in Spring Hill, no injuries

Two people died in a residential fire in the 1500 block of Brice Street just outside Lebanon Thursday morning. Firefighters were dispatched at 4 a.m. and found a mobile home 50 percent involved with fire, according to Lebanon Rural Fire Protection District Chief Phillip Pitts. According to a fire district press release, fire crews determined that victims were possibly trapped in the home. “A rescue was attempted, however (it was) unsuccessful due to the rapidly deteriorating conditions of the residence." For more on this story see Saturday's LCR.
Comments / 0