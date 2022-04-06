ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Disbarment of Oath Keepers attorney could complicate Jan. 6 cases

By Jacqueline Thomsen
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
(Reuters) - A Virginia state court has ordered the disbarment of a lawyer for multiple defendants in cases stemming from the Jan. 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol, raising questions over the attorney’s future involvement in those cases.

Jonathon Moseley’s license to practice law in Virginia was revoked by a Prince William County court Friday, according to a notice published Tuesday by the Virginia State Bar. The notice said he violated professional rules related to candor toward the tribunal, fairness to opposing party and counsel, unauthorized practice of law and misconduct, among others.

Moseley has already appealed the decision, court records show. He declined on Wednesday to comment on the specific conduct that led to his disbarment, and no additional records were immediately available.

Moseley is one of several attorneys in the sprawling Washington, D.C., federal court conspiracy case against 11 Oath Keepers over the Jan. 6 Capitol riots. He is representing defendant Kelly Meggs against charges that include seditious conspiracy, obstructing an official proceeding and destruction of government property. Meggs has pleaded not guilty.

Moseley is not a member of the D.C. Bar but is a member of the D.C. federal court, which requires membership in another state bar. His disbarment in Virginia could block his membership at the D.C. court moving forward.

U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday scheduled a Thursday morning hearing in Meggs' case but did not give a reason for the proceeding.

Moseley said he did not know the purpose of the hearing but that it might be about the disbarment order. He said Meggs is aware of the issue.

“I’ve been trying for months to get additional attorneys and they’re not out there. So obviously it’d be good for Kelly Meggs to get another attorney, but that doesn’t mean they just magically appear,” Moseley said.

Mehta has appeared intent on preventing further delays in the Oath Keepers case. The judge last week denied a request to move a July trial date, which is set to include Meggs, to September.

Moseley is also representing the Oath Keepers organization in a civil conspiracy lawsuit filed by several House Democrats. He has filed lawsuits challenging congressional subpoenas seeking phone records for Meggs and "Stop the Steal" organizer Ali Alexander, and is defending Meggs in a separate civil conspiracy lawsuit by the D.C. attorney general.

Mehta last month rejected a bid by former President Donald Trump to dismiss the Democrats' lawsuit, and the other cases are also still pending in the D.C. federal court. Another lawyer, Paul Kamenar, is also representing Alexander in his case.

Owen James
1d ago

Without specific details behind the charges against the attorney one has to wonder if this effort to have him disbarred is another attack by the left in order to strip January 6 defendants of legal representation since they have to be aware there is a paucity of attorneys willing to represent those clients

