Phenix City, AL

1:45 pm closure for CVCC on April 7 due to weather

By Jolyn Hannah
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07O1E1_0f1OaGJs00

PHENIX CITY, Ala. ( WRBL ) – Due to the threat of severe weather on April 7 2022, Chattahoochee Valley Community College has closed early. The college closed at 1:45 p.m. today.

According to a news release sent out by the college, scheduled afternoon and evening classes will have online assignments in Blackboard.

Students and employees are being asked to monitor the weather and take necessary protective measure.

Normal operations for the college will resume on Thursday, April 7, 2022.

WRBL News 3 is a proud member of Nexstar, Inc. serving the Columbus, Georgia and Auburn/Opelika, Alabama area.

