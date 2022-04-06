1:45 pm closure for CVCC on April 7 due to weather

PHENIX CITY, Ala. ( WRBL ) – Due to the threat of severe weather on April 7 2022, Chattahoochee Valley Community College has closed early. The college closed at 1:45 p.m. today.

According to a news release sent out by the college, scheduled afternoon and evening classes will have online assignments in Blackboard.

Students and employees are being asked to monitor the weather and take necessary protective measure.

Normal operations for the college will resume on Thursday, April 7, 2022.

