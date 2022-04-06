PSA April 5, 2022 Water Distribution will be repairing an emergency Water leak on NM Highway 65.

The main water well for the Village of Hyannis will be going down tomorrow, March 23, for repairs. The well will be back up sometime Friday, March 25. The pump shaft for the well has bearings in it that are starting to get worn. The more wear they accumulate, the more out of tolerance the pump shaft is. This puts extra strain on the pump motor and shortens the life of our well.

HYANNIS, NE ・ 16 DAYS AGO