KALAMAZOO, MI – Team USA will have a Kalamazoo connection at the 2023 International Ice Hockey Federation World Junior Championships. USA Hockey announced Tuesday the inclusion of Western Michigan’s Pat Ferschweiler on its 2023 U.S. National Junior Team coaching staff for the upcoming World Juniors tournament, which will be held from Dec. 26, 2022 to Jan. 5, 2023. A location for the tournament is expected to be named later this month.

KALAMAZOO, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO