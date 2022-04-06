3 charged after underage drinking sting in Schenectady

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — New York State Police conducted an underage drinking enforcement detail in Schenectady on April 4. Out of the 23 businesses checked for compliance, three were charged for selling alcohol to someone under 21 years old.

During the enforcement detail, businesses are checked with a trooper in plainclothes, and one or several underage operatives who cannot lie about their age or give a false date of birth. When asked for ID, they show their real ID.

Three people were charged with unlawful dealing with a child in the first degree, which is a misdemeanor. The following businesses were not in compliance with the New York Beverage Control Law Section 65:

Mobil, 2470 Albany Street

CVS, 2037 State Street

Stewart’s Shop, 1739 Union Street

The following businesses were in compliance:

Valero, 3060 Broadway

CVS, 2801 Guilderland Avenue

Stewart’s Shop, 2970 Guilderland Avenue

Country Farms, 2941 Guilderland Avenue

Sunoco, 1000 Curry Road

Stewart’s Shop, 1841 Helderberg Avenue

Speedway, 1911 Curry Road

Uptown Beverage, 1866 Altamont Avenue

Hannaford Market, 1400 Altamont Avenue

Rotterdam Wine & Liquor, 1458 Altamont Avenue

Mobil, 1210 Altamont Avenue

Cumberland Farms, 2530 Albany Street

Stewart’s Shop, 1773 State Street

Sunoco, 3522 State Street

Mobil, 3497 Balltown Road

Raizada Fuel, 1747 Union Street

Holiday Wine & Liquors, 1601 Union Street

Mobil, 1372 Union Street

CVS, 1204 Eastern Parkway

Stewart’s Shop, 566 Balltown Road

