ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Genesee County, MI

SHERIFF: Another alleged victim comes forward making claims against accused serial rapist

By Mid-Michigan NOW
nbc25news.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGENESEE COUNTY, Mich. - More charges are expected to be filed against an alleged serial rapist, according to the Genesee County Sheriff's Office. Genesee County Sheriff Chris...

nbc25news.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
County
Genesee County, MI
City
Oregon Township, MI
Genesee County, MI
Crime & Safety
State
Georgia State
City
Washington Township, MI
State
Oregon State
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
WTVCFOX

Deputies ask owner of 200-pound bag of marijuana to come forward and claim it

MISSOULA, Mont. (KECI)— Deputies said they found a large bag of marijuana estimated to weigh 200 pounds off a Montana interstate Friday night. Mineral County Sheriff Mike Toth said deputies were called to the interstate exit around 11:00 p.m. Friday when someone reported what appeared to be a large bag of marijuana sitting off the highway.
MISSOULA, MT
The Independent

Search for elderly couple who vanished in Nevada on road trip ends as wife found alive with dead husband

The search for an elderly couple who vanished on a cross-country road trip came to a bittersweet end as authorities found the wife alive and husband dead.Ronnie and Beverly Barker, ages 72 and 69, were reported missing by family after they failed to return home to Indianapolis after their trip through the western US in an RV.Family last heard from the couple on 27 March, when their RV was seen in surveillance footage on Highway 95 near Luning, Nevada.More than a week later, the pair were found on a mountain about three and a half hours northwest of Las Vegas...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Serial Rapist#Fugitive#Sheriff
The Independent

Three ‘severely decomposed’ bodies found in California home during welfare check

Police in California have discovered three "severely decomposing bodies" during a welfare check, according to reports. Officers in the Irvine Police Department found the bodies inside a house around 10.30am on Wednesday. They were visiting to conduct a welfare check on behalf of a Canadian family, according to NBC Los Angeles. Fox 11 reports that Canadian law enforcement members contacted the Irvine police department and asked them to conduct the check. A couple and their son lived at the home, and their family back in Canada was worried after not hearing from them for more than a year. Investigators believe...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WIS-TV

Alleged serial killer suspected of dismembering NYC woman

NEW YORK (WCBS) - An 83-year-old previously convicted of killing two women was arrested after a woman’s body parts were found near her New York City apartment building. Residents of a Brooklyn apartment building learned Thursday that 83-year-old tenant Harvey Marcelin, a trans woman also known as Marceline Harvey, was charged with second-degree murder and concealment of a human corpse.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Two California men arrested with enough fentanyl to kill 4.7 million

Two men have been arrested in Orange County, California after they were allegedly found with enough fentanyl to kill 4.7m people.Edgar Alfonso Lamas, 36, and Carlos Raygozaparedes, 53, were arrested when officers from the Buena Park Police Department allegedly recovered a haul of illegal substances in their minivan on March 17.The city of Bunea Park is some 12 miles from San Ana, the county seat of Orange County.In a statement on Wednesday, the Orange County District Attorney’s Office said both men have been charged on multiple counts, in what is the biggest drugs find in 16 years.Police allegedly found...
The Independent

Neighbour jailed after daughter woke to sound of dad being bludgeoned to death

A daughter staying at her father’s home ahead of her mother’s funeral was woken by the sound of him being bludgeoned to death by his friend, a court has heard.Anthony Rooks, 80, was repeatedly hit with a brandy bottle by neighbour Sable Thomas outside his North London flat three days before he was due to bury his wife of 46 years.His daughter discovered him unconscious outside the front door of the Tufnell Park property after being woken by raised voices and the sound of banging on 4 May 2020.So badly had he been beaten that part of his ear was...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Reason.com

The FBI Decided Not To Knock Down a Suspect's Front Door Because 'It Was an Affluent Neighborhood'

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit heard oral arguments yesterday in United States v. Abou-Khatwa, an insurance fraud case. While most of the argument focused on D.C. insurance broker Tarek Abou-Khatwa's appeal of his 2019 conviction, toward the end Judge Patricia Millett brought up an aspect of the case that troubled her: When FBI agents served a search warrant at Abou-Khatwa's home in Kalorama Heights, a swanky D.C. neighborhood "favored by diplomats and power brokers," there was no answer at the door. But instead of breaching the front door, the agents went around the back to preserve "the aesthetics" of an "affluent neighborhood."
PUBLIC SAFETY
KXII.com

Alleged serial arsonist turns himself in to Paris Police

PARIS, Texas (KXII) - An alleged serial arsonist in Paris turned himself in to authorities on Wednesday. Paris Police said 32-year-old Cody Ryan Hallman confessed to setting fires at five separate locations, all in men’s bathrooms, on Tuesday. Police said they identified him thanks to surveillance camera footage. Paris...
PARIS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy