SHERIFF: Another alleged victim comes forward making claims against accused serial rapist

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - An accused murderer is on the loose again. A manhunt still underway to track down 22-year-old Trenteon King. After continually being released on bond, the crimes he’s suspected of have gotten more rampant. The mother of his first alleged victim said she’s disappointed he’s still...
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — In a press conference Wednesday afternoon Delano Police Department provided an update on a 2014 rape case. The incident happened on August 1, in the area of 8th Avenue and Main Street. They said a 13-year-old girl was abducted and dragged into an alley. She...
Meteorologist Chris Easlick has your evening forecast. Flint police are investigating a fight between two school board members, GHOST has arrested a “serial rapist” and your forecast. Over $42M being distributed across Michigan from Marijuana Regulation Fund. Updated: 9 hours ago. |. Dozens of communities across the state...
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A new indictment was brought against Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill this week, adding two new charges to his criminal case alleging he violated the civil rights of inmates by using a restraint chair in detaining them. Hill was first indicted in the case last...
Nancy and Steve Shoupp had been married for five years when she packed her bags and moved out of their Boulder, Colorado townhouse. The 26-year-old told loved ones that her estranged husband was abusive and that he had threatened to keep their two young children away from her, for good.
MISSOULA, Mont. (KECI)— Deputies said they found a large bag of marijuana estimated to weigh 200 pounds off a Montana interstate Friday night. Mineral County Sheriff Mike Toth said deputies were called to the interstate exit around 11:00 p.m. Friday when someone reported what appeared to be a large bag of marijuana sitting off the highway.
The Mugshot of George Junius Stinney, Jr. from 1944Public Domain/Wikimedia Commons. Many people aren’t aware of George Junis Stinney Jr. as his tragic case had been overshadowed by World War II. In 1944 George was convicted of the murder of two young girls, Betty June Binnicker, age 11, and Mary Emma Thames, age 7, in his hometown of Alcolu, South Carolina.
The search for an elderly couple who vanished on a cross-country road trip came to a bittersweet end as authorities found the wife alive and husband dead.Ronnie and Beverly Barker, ages 72 and 69, were reported missing by family after they failed to return home to Indianapolis after their trip through the western US in an RV.Family last heard from the couple on 27 March, when their RV was seen in surveillance footage on Highway 95 near Luning, Nevada.More than a week later, the pair were found on a mountain about three and a half hours northwest of Las Vegas...
Police in California have discovered three "severely decomposing bodies" during a welfare check, according to reports. Officers in the Irvine Police Department found the bodies inside a house around 10.30am on Wednesday. They were visiting to conduct a welfare check on behalf of a Canadian family, according to NBC Los Angeles. Fox 11 reports that Canadian law enforcement members contacted the Irvine police department and asked them to conduct the check. A couple and their son lived at the home, and their family back in Canada was worried after not hearing from them for more than a year. Investigators believe...
The 68-year-old woman allegedly killed and dismembered by a Brooklyn octogenarian and twice-convicted killer died of "homicidal violence," the city's medical examiner said Saturday. Susan Leyden, whose cause of death included blunt force trauma of the head, was living in an LGBTQ+ elder housing community in Fort Greene at the...
A cosmetic surgeon has been jailed for raping a karaoke bar hostess after a judge rejected his claims she had been trying to blackmail him. Ahnsup Kim, 52, raped the barely conscious woman in a private room at the central Melbourne bar in September 2017. He had selected the 26-year-old...
NEW YORK (WCBS) - An 83-year-old previously convicted of killing two women was arrested after a woman’s body parts were found near her New York City apartment building. Residents of a Brooklyn apartment building learned Thursday that 83-year-old tenant Harvey Marcelin, a trans woman also known as Marceline Harvey, was charged with second-degree murder and concealment of a human corpse.
Two men have been arrested in Orange County, California after they were allegedly found with enough fentanyl to kill 4.7m people.Edgar Alfonso Lamas, 36, and Carlos Raygozaparedes, 53, were arrested when officers from the Buena Park Police Department allegedly recovered a haul of illegal substances in their minivan on March 17.The city of Bunea Park is some 12 miles from San Ana, the county seat of Orange County.In a statement on Wednesday, the Orange County District Attorney’s Office said both men have been charged on multiple counts, in what is the biggest drugs find in 16 years.Police allegedly found...
A daughter staying at her father’s home ahead of her mother’s funeral was woken by the sound of him being bludgeoned to death by his friend, a court has heard.Anthony Rooks, 80, was repeatedly hit with a brandy bottle by neighbour Sable Thomas outside his North London flat three days before he was due to bury his wife of 46 years.His daughter discovered him unconscious outside the front door of the Tufnell Park property after being woken by raised voices and the sound of banging on 4 May 2020.So badly had he been beaten that part of his ear was...
The U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit heard oral arguments yesterday in United States v. Abou-Khatwa, an insurance fraud case. While most of the argument focused on D.C. insurance broker Tarek Abou-Khatwa's appeal of his 2019 conviction, toward the end Judge Patricia Millett brought up an aspect of the case that troubled her: When FBI agents served a search warrant at Abou-Khatwa's home in Kalorama Heights, a swanky D.C. neighborhood "favored by diplomats and power brokers," there was no answer at the door. But instead of breaching the front door, the agents went around the back to preserve "the aesthetics" of an "affluent neighborhood."
PARIS, Texas (KXII) - An alleged serial arsonist in Paris turned himself in to authorities on Wednesday. Paris Police said 32-year-old Cody Ryan Hallman confessed to setting fires at five separate locations, all in men’s bathrooms, on Tuesday. Police said they identified him thanks to surveillance camera footage. Paris...
