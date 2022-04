How do jurors reach their verdict? How does the court system ensure a fair and impartial trial? How can I pursue a career in the legal system?. These are just a few of the questions that legal professionals answered as high school students from Prince William County Public Schools (PWCS) came face-to-face with the local justice system through a program called JUSTice LIKE ME, co-sponsored by the Prince William County Bar Association, the Asian and Pacific American Bar Association of Virginia, the Hispanic Bar Association of Virginia, the Northern Virginia Black Attorneys Association, the Prince William Chapter of the Virginia Women Attorneys Association, the Prince William County Bar Foundation and numerous area law firms.

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA ・ 15 DAYS AGO