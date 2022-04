Rumors are flying about the uncertain future of famed East Village speakeasy Angel’s Share. Last week, New York Times reporter Alex Vadukul tweeted that the cocktail bar, along with the adjoining izakaya Village Yokocho and next-door Japanese grocery and bakery Sunrise Mart and Pan Ya, respectively, were facing a “massive rent hike” and appeared likely to close at the end of the month. An Angel’s Share bartender told Grub Street later in the week that the bar was likely going to close, although plans were in the works to relocate. Gothamist heard the same story on a similar visit. The bar’s ownership has not responded to requests for comment from anyone — including Eater — and the building’s landlord, Cooper Union, has also remained silent amid the recent news frenzy.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 26 DAYS AGO