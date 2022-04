The Milwaukee Bucks aim for their 50th victory of the 2021-22 season when they face the Boston Celtics on Thursday. The marquee matchup pits Eastern Conference contenders against one another, with Milwaukee entering at 49-30 overall. The Bucks are 26-14 in home games, and Milwaukee will have a rest advantage against a Boston team facing the second night of a back-to-back set. The Celtics will be without Jayson Tatum (knee), Al Horford (back) and Robert Williams III (knee), while Milwaukee's injury report consists of Giannis Antetokounmpo (probable; knee) and Grayson Allen (doubtful; hip).

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO