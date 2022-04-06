ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gamecocks to join revived Sun Belt men’s soccer

By Associated Press
 3 days ago

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The Sun Belt Conference is reviving men’s soccer this fall. The nine-team league will include new members James Madison, Marshall and Old Dominion along with soccer-only members Kentucky, South Carolina and West Virginia.

They’ll join existing Sun Belt schools Coastal Carolina, Georgia Southern and Georgia State. Marshall won the 2020 NCAA championship. West Virginia advanced to the national quarterfinals last fall.

The Sun Belt Conference previously sponsored men’s soccer from 1976 to 1995 and from 2014 to 2020.

The league will now sponsor 18 NCAA Division I sports and have 14 members starting in July.

