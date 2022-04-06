ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two former Arcadia mayors endorse Jason Lee’s City Council campaign

By Staff
 2 days ago
Last week, former Arcadia mayor and renowned attorney James Helms officially endorsed fellow attorney Jason Lee in his run for Arcadia City Council District 5. Lee and his wife, Daisy, went over to Helms’ house where the former mayor signed the Candidate Endorsement Form.

Earlier this year, another former city mayor, George Fasching, endorsed Lee as well.

Lee’s relationship with former mayors Helms and Fasching began more than a dozen years ago at the Arcadia Rotary Club, where they all served together as Rotarians. As fellow attorneys, Lee and Helms shared common interests — and they both were avid golfers.

Lee considers Helms his mentor. Helms earned his Juris Doctor degree from USC Law School and his attorney license in 1952. Prior to his retirement, he was a partner at Helms & Myers and was an attorney specializing in estate planning, wills & trusts and probate matters.

Fasching, among other accomplishments, is the owner of Fasching’s Car Wash on Santa Anita Avenue for 45 years. He shares a strong desire to modernize Arcadia’s commercial areas such as 1st Avenue, Live Oak, Baldwin Avenue and Huntington Drive, to attract more business, generate more revenue for the city and keep Arcadia’s prestigious status as an upper-middle-class suburban town — something that Lee has been verbally supporting through his campaign.

Since the occurrence of the vacancy on the City Council last November, Lee has been actively and steadfastly canvassing the registered voters in his electoral district. Recently he has completed his first round of canvassing voters from approximately 3,000 Arcadia households.

In the process, he discovered new issues and concerns, which he communicated to the appropriate authorities for answers and solutions. Between now and Election Day on Nov. 8, Lee is scheduled to personally visit these voters a second and third time.

