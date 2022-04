Shane Bieber is pumped to be the Guardians opening day pitcher for the third straight year. But he also is trying to curb his excitement and treat it like any other start. The Guardians begin their 2022 season at 4:10 p.m. April 7 against the Royals at Kauffman Stadium. High winds are expected to blow across Missouri, which might make for an adventurous afternoon for Amed Rosario. Rosario, a shortstop most of last season, will start in left field against the Royals, manager Terry Francona said on a Zoom call April 6 from his hotel in Kansas City.

