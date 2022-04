Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said Thursday her team is working on a proposal to address the skyrocketing price of gasoline in the city. The move comes as gas prices exceed $5 per gallon in some parts of Chicago and on the same day one of Lightfoot’s 2019 mayoral opponents, Willie Wilson, is giving away $1 million in gas at stations across the city.

