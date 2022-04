NFTs are coming to Instagram, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has confirmed. Talking to Shark Tank’s Daymond John over a virtual call at SXSW 2022, Zuckerberg revealed that the company is currently at work with the goal of “bringing NFTs to Instagram in the near term.” The Meta chief refused to share any further details about his NFT aspirations on Instagram, aside from pointing out that it will all be tied to his metaverse dreams.

INTERNET ・ 23 DAYS AGO