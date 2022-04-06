Mitchell takes reins of EA-WR Oilers hockey team

James Mitchell, fsr right, celebrates with a Twin Bridges Lightning club team after winning a tournament last season. Mitchell has been named the next head coach of the East Alton-Wood River High Oilers hockey team of the Mississippi Valley Club Hockey Association. (file)

EAST ALTON - James Mitchell knows hockey - inside and out. And the former Roxana High player, turned Twin Bridges Hockey Club coach, hopes to spread that knowledge to the East Alton-Wood River hockey Oilers after coming on board as the team's new head coach.

"I'm excited about it," said Mitchell, who played for the former Shells teams coached by longtime area hockey legend Larry Thatcher.

"There are some challenges, sure," Mitchell said, "but I want to make practice and playing hockey fun for the kids. I want to do whatever I can to help."

Mitchell said learning from coaches such as Thatcher got him off on the right track.

"I learned to always give your best, 100 percent of the time," Mitchell said. "Attitude is a big part of it. It's the little things that can help you, in hockey and in life in general."

Mitchell played at Roxana from 1997 to 2002, including his first season as an eighth-grader.

"He's just what the club needs," Thatcher said of Mitchell. "He's a great guy, very motivated I couldn't be happier with his selection."

Mitchell has been active as a coach and board member with the Twin Bridges Lightning Hockey Club. He will be submitting his resignation from that board in order to devote more time to coaching the Oilers.

East Alton-Wood River went 0-23-1 last season in the Mississippi Valley Club Hockey Association and went 1-2 in the postseason.

Mitchell said an influx of new players, including son Cohen, who will be an eighth-grader, next fall, gives him reason to be excited about the 2022-23 season. Eighth-graders are allowed to play on MVCHA varsity teams.

"There are a lot of new players and a lot of skill coming up," Mitchell said. "We're looking to add more, players, too.

"We'll work on pure development as needed," he said. "I want these kids to fall in love with hockey like I did, if they haven't already."

Mitchell is so devoted to the sport that he served on a committee several years ago that saved the EA-WR Oilers team. Previously, the Oilers team had absorbed players from the former Roxana club, which developed numbers problems after being one of the elite teams in the MVCHA in the early 2000's.

Mitchell has resigned from the EA-WR board so he can coach the Oiler team with no conflict of interest.

"I was helping on helping out with the team this coming season anyway," Mitchell said. "So when the head coaching post opened, I threw my name in the hat and put together a resume. Here I am."

Mitchell said the team's player development will begin soon.

"We're on a fast pace," he said. "Working with the East Alton Ice Arena, I want to start practicing the first week of May. I want to keep the players focused and engaged.

"The team will be getting a makeover with brand-new jerseys for next season," he said. "Right now, we're letting the team design the jerseys. The new jerseys will hopefully ready to unveil in early to mid May."

Mitchell's coaching staff will include Bill Owens, Keith Allen, Travis Burdick and Josh Welborn.

"I've always wanted to be a coach," Mitchell said. "The timing was perfect."