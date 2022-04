Kylie Jenner is sharing footage from the day she delivered her and Travis Scott’s second child, son Wolf Webster. The emotional, 10-minute video, which was posted to her YouTube channel on Monday, shows the 24-year-old beauty mogul in the hospital with her mother, Kris Jenner, and Scott by her side. One part of the video shows Kylie lying on her side while hooked up to various IVs – before the screen goes dark and only audio plays. “He’s out!” Kris, 66, shouts excitedly, as Kylie says, “Hi, buddy!” “Oh, my gosh. Your son is here!” Kylie tells Scott, 30. “What’s up, boy? What’s up, big...

CELEBRITIES ・ 19 DAYS AGO