City of Kingsport offering summer jobs for Parks and Rec

Murfreesboro Parks and Recreation will be hosting programs all Spring for kids. From Barfield Park to Patterson Park there will be events for children of all ages. Get some outside time during a visit to the village. Kids will enjoy getting their hands in the dirt and storytime. Reservations are now open and can be made by calling 615-801-2606 or email [email protected] by April 16. Admission is $3 per person and is for ages 5 and under.

MURFREESBORO, TN ・ 22 DAYS AGO