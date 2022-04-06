ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

Alabama NewsCenter — Meet Birmingham Botanical Gardens’ ‘Lavender Lady’

By Alabama News Center
alabamawx.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen Birmingham Botanical Gardens Spring Plant Sale shoppers ask Carol Payne what is special about the varieties of lavender she grows for the sale, she encourages them to lean in. “Put...

www.alabamawx.com

Comments / 0

Related
WUSA9

U.S. Botanic Garden Conservatory to reopen April 1

WASHINGTON — Have you missed roaming through the aisles of the Conservatory that hold some of nature’s most gorgeous creations? Well you don’t have to wait much longer because the U.S. Botanic Garden in D.C. is reopening April 1. Entrance to the U.S. Botanic Garden is free...
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Birmingham, AL
Lifestyle
Local
Alabama Lifestyle
Local
Alabama Government
State
Alabama State
Birmingham, AL
Government
City
Birmingham, AL
Gardening Soul

10 Plants That Bloom All Summer Long

What’s more rewarding than a garden filled with beautiful flowers? How about one that isn't yours! Summer is the perfect time to invest in some new plants and fill your yard or patio.
Q 105.7

Have You Seen This On Your New York State Trees? Destroy It!

Last Summer the New York Department of Conservation gave New Yorkers specific orders! If you see it, kill it! Officials were referring to the Spotted Lantern Fly! This insect invaded our state and started devouring our trees and crops! Now the NYDEC has new orders for us. If you see...
ANIMALS
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Make raised beds now for summer gardening

A project every gardener will benefit from is building a raised bed. A raised bed is simply a landscape or garden bed that is higher than the surrounding grade. These beds are useful for both vegetables and flowers. Gardening in a raised beds is one way to intensively cultivate a...
GARDENING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Partner News Stories#Alabama News Center
KXAN

Easiest plants to grow in a home garden

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which plants are easiest to grow in a home garden?. There’s no doubt that planting a home garden is rewarding. Watching beautiful flowers bloom during the growing season and indulging in herbs, fruits and vegetables at harvest time are worth the efforts of cultivating plants. But even if you don’t necessarily have a green thumb, gardening enthusiasts have a wide choice of plants across different categories that require minimal effort to grow.
GARDENING
Tree Hugger

How to Plant Edible Climbers and Vines

Introducing vertical elements into your garden can help ensure that you make the most of the space. Growing edible climbers and vines is one way to use any vertical space you may have. In this article, I will share some suggestions for how you might choose to incorporate them into your garden.
GARDENING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
The Independent

Gardening: Shop wisely when buying 'starts,' or seedlings

Many gardeners don’t start all their plants from seed. We buy “starts,” or seedlings — nursery-grown plants to transplant into our gardens and containers.These mostly consist of annuals and vegetables in plastic cell packs of four or six plants each. Many people also buy starts in individual containers.I pay particular attention when buying my spring starts. You can’t go back and start over in the middle of spring or summer, and you don’t want to be disappointed because you bought plants that didn’t perform.So, here's a routine you might want to follow to make sure you get good plants. It...
GARDENING
Citrus County Chronicle

Jane's Garden: Botanical gardens in Florida

There are 43 botanical gardens in Florida. Half are still on my list of places to see. Botanical gardens are worth the drive, time and entry fees. All have relaxing strolls, plant collections, educational displays, conservation ideas and information. Gardeners and homeowners will return home with a wealth of information and inspiration for their gardens and landscapes. Check garden websites online. Those associated with universities are my favorites.
FLORIDA STATE
Sherman/Dennison Herald Democrat

Gardener's mailbag: Why don't my daffodils bloom?

Dear Neil: We have many daffodils that come up voluntarily each year, but we have very few blooms. Is there anything we can do to get more flowers?. It probably has to do with the original selection of varieties. King Alfred, Mount Hood and Unsurpassable, three of the large, late-flowering types of daffodils are notorious for blooming beautifully the first year and then never blooming much after that. By comparison, early flowering types such as Carlton and Ice Follies (the two most popular varieties in the world) multiply and get better year after year and they bloom heavily each spring. Unfortunately, there isn’t much that we can do to get the first group to change its ways.
GARDENING
News On 6

Myriad Botanical Gardens Prepare For Rare Plant To Bloom

A rare plant is about to bloom at the Myriad Botanical Gardens, and it only happens about once a decade. Anyone who goes to see the bloom will quickly learn it smells about as weird as it looks. "There's no other flower quite like this so it's really exciting," said...
GARDENING
KWQC

QC Botanical Center to expand Children’s Garden

ROCK ISLAND, Illinois (KWQC) - The Quad City Botanical Center is adding a “Storybook Landscapes” area with a state grant announced this month. The $750,000 grant is part of more than 19 million dollars being dispersed to museums and zoos across the state. The botanical center is receiving the maximum amount allowed by the program.
LIFESTYLE
The Times

Art and nature connect at Gainesville botanical garden

“Nature Connects” exhibit at Atlanta Botanical Gardens, Gainesville. How much: $14 for adults, $12 for children aged 3 to 12, free for garden members and children younger than 3. More info: atlantabg.org/gainesville-garden. Those who’ve ever pondered the interconnectedness of the natural world have an opportunity to reflect anew on...
GAINESVILLE, GA
HGTV

Dieffenbachia: Planting and Care for Dumb Cane Plant

The best houseplants bring the most benefits in a low-maintenance package. Dieffenbachia (Dieffenbachia seguine) definitely fits that description, delivering terrific tropical color in a plant that’s easy to grow. Also known as dumb cane, dieffenbachia unfurls eye-catching variegated leaves decorated with stripes, spots or colored veins in shades of green, yellow, white or cream.
GARDENING

Comments / 0

Community Policy