New Orleans, LA

Man Pleads Guilty to Federal Firearm and Drug Trafficking Charges Stemming from His Participation in New Orleans Hotel Shootout

L'Observateur
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that on April 5, 2022, CLARENCE SANTIAGO, age 22 from New Orleans, pled guilty to various firearm and drug charges stemming from his participation in a December 28, 2020, shootout at the Jung Hotel on Canal Street. Earlier...

