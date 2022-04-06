Found: Woman with medical conditions last seen in central Austin
AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department has located a woman with medical conditions who went missing on March 26 in central Austin.
APD said the 27-year-old was last seen in the area of 7800 N. Lamar Blvd. That’s near U.S. Highway 183 and West Anderson Lane.
APD said her medical conditions created a concern for her wellbeing.
