Austin, TX

Found: Woman with medical conditions last seen in central Austin

By Jaclyn Ramkissoon
 4 days ago

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department has located a woman with medical conditions who went missing on March 26 in central Austin.

APD said the 27-year-old was last seen in the area of 7800 N. Lamar Blvd. That’s near U.S. Highway 183 and West Anderson Lane.

APD said her medical conditions created a concern for her wellbeing.

