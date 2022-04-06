ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Grace & Frankie’s’ Brooklyn Decker chats about the finale

By Sam Rubin
Brooklyn Decker plays Jane Fonda’s TV daughter in the Netflix comedy, “Grace and Frankie” and joins the morning show to share details about the upcoming finale. She has also partnered with ZYRTEC to help launch the ZYRTEC ReLEAF Project, a tree-planting initiative in partnership with American Forests to help foster a better, healthier planet for all.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on April 6, 2022.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

