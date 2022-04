The Carson City Sheriff’s Office is attempting identify suspects in gasoline thefts that occurred in Carson City on March 17. On March 17 at about 3 p.m., a Carson City resident was eating lunch inside her Mercedes Sprinter Van while parked in the Lowe’s Home Improvement Store parking lot at 430 Fairview Drive. The victim heard the sound of drilling underneath her van. The victim exited her van to find two vehicles had parked close to either side of the van. Multiple people were standing to the rear of her van. When the victim asked what they were doing, someone from under the van yelled “ Let’s get out of here.”

CARSON CITY, NV ・ 17 DAYS AGO