A team of scientists has found the presence of microplastics in human blood for the first time. These microplastics were used in beverage bottles and food packaging. There isn't really a "universally established" definition for microplastics, noted the researchers of a new study published Thursday in the journal Environment International. However, microplastics are often defined as small pieces of plastics that are less than five millimeters in size.

SCIENCE ・ 15 DAYS AGO