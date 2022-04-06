ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CDC Warns Potentially Contaminated Raw Oysters May Be Linked To Norovirus Outbreak

Health officials are investigating a multistate outbreak of norovirus illnesses that have been linked to raw oysters. Photo Credit: Pixabay/rob791

Health officials are investigating a multistate outbreak of norovirus illnesses that have been linked to raw oysters.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced that it is investigating the outbreak linked to oysters from British Columbia, Canada, with other agencies including the United States Food and Drug Administration, the Public Health Agency of Canada, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency, and state and local partners.

Norovirus is the most common cause of foodborne illness in the US, according to the CDC.

Common symptoms include diarrhea, vomiting, nausea, and stomach pain, health officials said.

The CDC said 91 illnesses related to the outbreak have been reported as of Monday.

The illnesses were reported in the following states:

  • California
  • Colorado
  • Florida
  • Hawaii
  • Illinois
  • Massachusetts
  • Minnesota
  • New Jersey
  • Nevada
  • New York
  • Oregon
  • Texas
  • Washington

The CDC said businesses should not serve or sell raw oysters harvested from the following locations in parts of Baynes Sound, British Columbia:

  • Landfiles #1407063, #1411206, #278737 in BC 14-8 and #1400036, in BC 14-15.
  • “Baynes Sound” will show on product tags as “14-8”and/or “DEEP BAY”, or “14-15.”.
  • Distributed to restaurants and retailers in CA, CO, FL, HI, IL, MA, MN, NJ, NV, NY, OR, and WA. It is possible that additional states received these oysters through further distribution within the United States.

Consumers should avoid eating these oysters and disinfect any utensils or surfaces they may have touched.

