Seattle Parks and Recreation has closed the inner loop trail at Green Lake Park to bicycles, tricycles, rollerblades, and scooters. Foot and vehicle traffic in and around the nearly 300-acre Green Lake Park has been in flux since the start of the pandemic. In 2020, the parks department announced that they would close the inner loop to bicycles, along with the decision to keep traffic flow facing in a single direction.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 6 DAYS AGO