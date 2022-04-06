ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golden State Warriors' Steph Curry on playing with LeBron James: 'I'm good right now'

By Gabe Fernandez
SFGate
 3 days ago
LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers hugs Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors. (Harry How/Getty Images)

LATEST April 6, 3:41 p.m. Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry was asked during an appearance on 95.7 The Game about LeBron James’ recent comments about wanting to play with him most out of every modern NBA player. Curry kept things short and simple: “I’m good right now.” The guard acknowledged the implied compliment and noted that the two had already played with each other in All-Star Games, but it seems like the feeling isn’t mutual for now.

April 6, 12:14 p.m. What would a team with LeBron James and Stephen Curry look like?

That’s the question that basketball fans will have to consider, even if that consideration is incredibly brief, as a result of James calling Curry the player in the modern game he’d want to play with most.

This comment came in a preview of an upcoming episode of James’ HBO Max show “The Shop” — the Lakers star’s passion project promising “unfiltered conversation and debate” with celebrities and rich people, who famously love having their unfiltered conversations made public — where he was initially asked who he wants to play with most in general. His first answer was his son, LeBron “Bronny” James Jr., but then he was hit with the follow-up of “who else?”

“Steph Curry. Steph Curry’s the one that I want to play with, for sure, in today’s game,” James said.

“When he get out his car, you better guard him, right from the moment he pulls up to the arena. … You might want to guard him when he get out the bed, swear to god. He’s serious.”

Ignoring the tedious debate over whether this hypothetical situation would be the worst or best thing to happen to basketball, it’s worth noting that the timing of this clip is absolutely hilarious. This was published on the same day that the Lakers were eliminated from playoff contention, so the anti-LeBron contingency of the Warriors fan base — which is probably most of that population — can really enjoy the “Steph Better” mantra.

It’s also worth noting that this wouldn’t be considered tampering, in case any of the aforementioned contingency is a narc. The NBA clarified the rules in 2019 that tampering only applies if it’s someone inducing another player to demand a trade. Compare this to, say, how Draymond Green went on national television to say, “They got to get [Devin Booker] out of Phoenix,” and the James comment seems considerably tamer.

Comments / 15

Ray k
3d ago

naw we good in the town, stop trying to get on any contender team just to get a ring

Reply(3)
8
OG 4 REAL
3d ago

Who wouldn't. We don't need or want you!!

Reply(1)
17
