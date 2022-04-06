ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Jim Carrey talks ‘Sonic the Hedgehog 2’ and more

By Monica Cooper, Olivia de Bortoli, Sam Rubin
KTLA
KTLA
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XnCsk_0f1OQDNl00

Olivia de Bortoli talked to Jim Carrey about his new movie “Sonic the Hedgehog 2” and his cameo in The Weeknd’s new music video.

“Sonic the Hedgehog 2” hit theaters on Friday.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on April 6, 2022.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.

Comments / 0

Related
KTLA

Suspects in 2021 homicide arrested by San Bernardino police

A man suspected in a deadly shooting in 2021 in San Bernardino has been arrested, police announced Wednesday. Two other men believed to be connected to the crime were also taken into custody. San Bernardino police arrested 23-year-old Fabian Mendoza-Contreras on suspicion of homicide. Mando Mercado, 23, and Jonas Everet, 32, were also taken into […]
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
KTLA

Gunman opens fire on 2 juveniles in San Bernardino, killing 1

Police are searching for whoever gunned down two teens Wednesday night in San Bernardino, fatally wounding one of them. The shooting was reported near the intersection of East Ralston and North Lugo avenues shortly after 8:30 p.m., according to San Bernardino Police Department Sgt. Thomas. Arriving officers located two gunshot victims, Thomas said. The victims’ […]
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
Ars Technica

Jim Carrey’s megalomaniac Robotnik steals the show in Sonic 2 final trailer

The first Sonic the Hedgehog film was a surprise breakout hit early in 2020, even though Ars Tech Culture Editor Sam Mackovech deemed it mediocre. It was "somewhere above The Angry Birds Movie, somewhere below Pokemon: Detective Pikachu," he wrote. And now we have the final trailer for its sequel,...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Carrey
ComicBook

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 Character Posters Released

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 is officially set to debut in theaters early next month on April 8th, which means that the promotional machine for the title has kicked into full gear. In addition to the official rating for the sequel becoming public, Paramount Pictures has released a series of posters for characters from the upcoming movie like Sonic himself, Tails, Knuckles, and Jim Carrey's Dr. Robotnik.
VIDEO GAMES
digitalspy.com

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 praised in strong first reactions

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 is almost here and, according to the first reactions, it's a blast. The follow-up to the first Sonic movie, released in 2020, has been hailed as The Godfather Part II of the Sonic films. If you haven't watched Francis Ford Coppola's mobster saga, suffice to say...
MOVIES
Hello Magazine

'Heartbroken' Will Smith makes surprise career decision after Chris Rock altercation

Almost a week after Will Smith rocked the Oscars by slapping presenter, Chris Rock, in the face, he has resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. The King Richard star issued a statement via People which read: "I have directly responded to the Academy's disciplinary hearing notice, and I will fully accept any and all consequences for my conduct.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sonic The Hedgehog 2#Music Video#Film Star#Nexstar Media Inc
Hello Magazine

Chris Rock defends Will Smith in fresh comments about slap

Chris Rock has seemingly defended Will Smith in a fresh exchange between him and a fan while continuing on his stand-up tour. The Madagascar star, who was performing at The Wilbur theatre in Boston on Thursday, was quick to disagree with a heckler who shouted out a negative comment about Will.
CELEBRITIES
EW.com

Avengers Scarlett Johansson and Chris Evans to reunite in new movie

Captain America and Black Widow are together again. Chris Evans and Scarlett Johansson have set their next joint cinematic adventure after years of playing opposite each other in Disney's Marvel movies. The pair are set to star in a new film, Project Artemis, which was just acquired by Apple in a highly competitive situation, EW has learned.
MOVIES
Outsider.com

Matthew McConaughey Says He ‘Dropped Tears,’ Nearly Had to ‘Change Careers’ After Turning Down $14.5 Million for a Movie

Matthew McConaughey is one of the biggest names in Hollywood. After kickstarting his career in the 1990s, he rapidly became known for his roles in various romantic comedies. Several classics include “How to Lose a Guy In 10 Days,” “Failure to Launch,” and “Fool’s Gold.” However, in speaking about the growth of his career, the actor revealed he once “dropped tears” and nearly had to change careers after turning down a $14.5 million offer for a movie. See what he has to say about the experience in the clip below.
MOVIES
GamesRadar+

Vin Diesel heavily hints that CGI Paul Walker will be in Fast 10

Vin Diesel has hinted that Paul Walker may return to the Fast and Furious franchise in CGI form. "I am approaching the finale of the first saga… that is Fast," Diesel wrote on Instagram. "It is very intense, although god has brought such incredible talent to assist me in completing this mythology, I can’t help but to reminisce… you all have been a part of this journey. You all have been a part of this family. I can’t believe that universal studios is committed to a two part finale… their support and belief in this mythology surprises me and makes me smile. There are angels coming to this mythology that will make you all smile."
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Popculture

'Love & Hip Hop: Miami' Star Amara Le Negra Reveals Her Twins' Father

After nearly going through her entire pregnancy publicly and not sharing who the father of her twin girls is, Love & Hip Hop: Miami sensation Amara Le Negra has revealed his identity. The reality TV star and Afro-Latina singer recently shared that her on-again, off-again boyfriend and real estate broker Allan Mueses is the father. In a since-deleted Instagram post of the two in a loving embrace, Le Negra captioned the photo: "Meet our mommy Amara La Negra & Our Daddy Allan Mueses." Fans have been pondering on the identity of the father as Le Negra opted to keep it private. She initially expressed disappointment about having to embrace single motherhood.
CELEBRITIES
People

Idris Elba Brings Wife Sabrina Dhowre and Daughter Isan to Sonic the Hedgehog2 Premiere

The star brought wife Sabrina Dhowre and daughter Isan to the Los Angeles premiere of Sonic the Hedgehog 2 at the Regency Village Theatre on Tuesday. Elba makes his debut in the Sonic world as one half of the movie's villain duo, Knuckles, who works alongside Dr. Robotnik (Jim Carrey) in a plot toward world domination. Meanwhile, Sonic (voiced by Ben Schwartz) and friend Tails (Colleen O'Shaughnessey) try to stop them.
LOS ANGELES, CA
digitalspy.com

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 mocks design backlash in new trailer

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 is about to drop yet another trailer today (March 14), but to tease its release, the filmmakers have been getting us hyped at the expense of that original Sonic movie design. Sonic's voice actor Ben Schwartz shared the newest trailer on Twitter ahead of time, but...
MOVIES
ComicBook

Sony's Spider-Man Universe Needs to Stop Making the Same Mistakes As The Amazing Spider-Man

Sony Pictures Spider-Man franchise got an entirely new lease on life thanks to the studio's partnership with Marvel Studios on the Spider-Man: Home Trilogy. Tom Holland's Spider-Man films were squarely set in and focused on the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but Sony used the character as a backdoor reboot of the entire Spider-Man movie franchise, using Tom Hardy's Venom films to bolster what is now known as "Sony's Spider-Man Universe." It was a much-needed fresh start after Sony saw the franchise stall after The Amazing Spider-Man 2 – but after seeing Morbius, it's clear that Sony is making the same mistakes all over again...
MOVIES
KTLA

Missing Long Beach woman found dead in car pulled from Stanislaus River

Two people who were last seen Sunday night were found dead Tuesday inside a car that was pulled from the Stanislaus River, KTLA’s sister station KTXL reports. The Ripon Police Department said an employee at Spring Creek Country Club called them after finding a vehicle in the water near the golf course. Emergency responders recovered […]
LONG BEACH, CA
KTLA

2 men arrested with ‘enough fentanyl to kill 4.7 million people’: OCDA

In what’s being described as the largest Orange County drug bust in 16 years, two Buena Park residents were arrested last month after authorities recovered “enough fentanyl to kill 4.7 million people,” authorities announced Wednesday. About 821 pounds of methamphetamine, 190 pounds of cocaine and 21 pounds of fentanyl pills were recovered after Buena Park […]
BUENA PARK, CA
KTLA

KTLA

45K+
Followers
7K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Los Angeles news and live video from Southern California

 https://ktla.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy