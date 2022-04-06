Jim Carrey talks ‘Sonic the Hedgehog 2’ and more
Olivia de Bortoli talked to Jim Carrey about his new movie “Sonic the Hedgehog 2” and his cameo in The Weeknd’s new music video.
“Sonic the Hedgehog 2” hit theaters on Friday.
