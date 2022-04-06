ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Texas school district campaigns to hire Oklahoma teachers

By FOX23.com News Staff
KRMG
KRMG
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FKAvt_0f1OQ4WT00
Future in Fort Worth?

The Highlights

  • A school district in Texas has started a campaign to hire Oklahoma teachers.
  • The Fort Worth Independent School District is pushing a minimum salary of $58,000 for any teacher who is offered a job.
  • “Everyone is facing a shortage in teachers, so we aren’t the only ones.”

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — A school district in Texas has started a campaign to hire Oklahoma teachers.

Many Oklahomans may have seen the billboards along interstates in Oklahoma City. It isn’t the first time but it’s happening again: a Fort Worth school district is trying to recruit teachers from Oklahoma and said on billboards they’re offering competitive paychecks.

“Oklahoma has great teachers. No one can doubt that,” said Claudia Garibay, FWISD external communications.

The Fort Worth Independent School District is at it again, trying to recruit Oklahoma teachers to move south.

“An invitation that says their future is in a Forth Worth ISD classroom and we want them to apply,” Garibay said.

Oklahomans may have seen these billboards while driving around Oklahoma City. Fort Worth ISD did this back in 2018 by actively recruiting in Oklahoma and Louisiana.

“We’re looking everywhere, we are turning every stone, trying to find teachers that are highly qualified and can impact the students here,” Garibay said.

They’re pushing a minimum salary of $58,000 for any teacher who is offered a job.

“Everyone is facing a shortage in teachers, so we aren’t the only ones,” Garibay said.

Moore Public Schools has worked hard to get teachers better salaries.

“I’m proud to say that we have been working on salary scales and teacher pay for quite some time,” said Robert Romines, superintendent of Moore Public Schools.

They have also been working to keep them in the state.

“If everything goes well, you’ll be looking at $42,000 starting teacher pay,” Romines said.

That’s the starting pay rate for Moore Public Schools, but according to Nerd-Wallet, the average cost of a home goes up about $22,000 if you moved from OKC to Fort Worth.

“You also have to look at cost of living, you have to look at community support,” Romines said.

Romines also said MPS pays 100% of teacher retirement but the struggle to keep teachers in the state is ongoing.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
Click2Houston.com

Texas teachers say they’re pushed to the brink by law requiring them to spend dozens of hours unpaid in training

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Editor’s note: This story contains explicit language. It was one thing to ask Texas teachers — during an ongoing teacher’s shortage — to make extra room in their busy home routines for online classroom teaching for months, then to monitor the latest in vaccine and mask mandates while waiting and adjusting yet again for a return to the classroom.
TEXAS STATE
KHQ Right Now

Tornadoes rip across Texas and Oklahoma

Multiple tornadoes ripped through parts of Texas and Oklahoma, causing injuries and widespread damage in areas near Austin and Dallas, officials said. The storm system was poised to move into Louisiana and Mississippi on Tuesday, carrying the risk of dangerous tornadoes and powerful winds.
OKLAHOMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Louisiana#Worth School#Education#Oklahomans#Fwisd
KFOR

Oklahoma bill aims to lock the clock

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Time change is a hot political topic these days. There is currently legislation in Washington that would make Daylight Saving Time permanent, but now, Oklahoma legislators are trying to pass their own laws to try to put the great standard versus daylight savings debate to bed for good.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KFOR

White privilege card causing controversy at area high school

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – Edmond resident Kitty Deering said she was shocked and saddened to learn about a so-called white privilege card making its way through the halls at Deer Creek High School around Valentine’s Day. She said while a card was given to her daughter, a student at the school, they were actually being […]
EDMOND, OK
Outsider.com

What Is Matthew McConaughey’s Level of Education?

He’s been a movie star since the early 1990s. However, not many people know about Matthew McConaughey‘s level of education. While he has earned a wealth of experience throughout his life, he does have a solid formal education behind all of that as well. Before he was a star in Dazed and Confused the actor was learning the tricks of the trade in the classroom.
LONGVIEW, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Oklahoma Government
Local
Texas Government
Fort Worth, TX
Education
Oklahoma City, OK
Government
Fort Worth, TX
Government
City
Fort Worth, TX
City
Oklahoma City, OK
Local
Oklahoma Education
Oklahoma City, OK
Education
State
Oklahoma State
Local
Texas Education
KAKE TV

Loved ones identify 6 teens killed in Oklahoma crash

TISHOMINGO, Okla. (KAKE) — Family and friends have identified six teenagers who were killed when their small car collided with a large truck hauling rocks in southern Oklahoma. The Tishomingo High School students — all between the ages of 15 and 17 — were Madison Robertson, Memory Wilson, Addison...
TISHOMINGO, OK
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
11K+
Followers
61K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy