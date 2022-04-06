ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Weeknd to replace Kanye West as Coachella headliner

By Ben Cost
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

They had a contingency plan for when “Jesus Walks.

Amid news of Kanye West dropping out as headliner , Coachella has revealed that the Grammy-winner will be replaced by The Weeknd and Swedish House Mafia at the upcoming event. Coachella organizers tweeted the updated lineup in a Wednesday morning tweet.

The move marks the second Coachella headlining spot for The Weeknd, who previously topped the bill in 2018. The Swedish House Mafia was originally slated to perform a special guest set but has now been bumped up to the main slot originally occupied by West, who was supposed to perform on April 17 and April 24.

Billie Eilish and Harry Styles, who are also headlining, remain as the performers for the two Friday and Saturday dates, respectively.

The reason for West’s departure is unclear. However it comes after the “Eazy” singer, 44, abruptly dropped out of the event amid a beef with fellow headliner Billie Eilish, whom he accused of dissing fellow rapper Travis Scott.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0C9DwU_0f1OQ3dk00 Ye attends the Kenzo Fall/Winter 2022/2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on Jan. 23, 2022, in Paris, France.Corbis via Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IZdDa_0f1OQ3dk00 The Weeknd poses backstage for the 2021 Billboard Music Awards, broadcast on May 23, 2021, at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California. Getty Images for dcp see also https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FCV4M_0f1OQ3dk00
Kanye won’t play Coachella unless Billie Eilish apologizes for Travis Scott diss

“Bad Guy” singer Eilish had reportedly paused an Atlanta show to request that her crew give an inhaler to an audience member who was experiencing respiratory issues.

“I wait for people to be OK before I keep going,” she said, which some interpreted as a flippant reference to when 10 people died at Scott’s Astroworld Festival in Houston in November.

That didn’t sit well with West, who said he would refuse to perform at Coachella unless the singer apologized.

However, Eilish, 20, insisted that she “literally never said a thing about Travis” and was “just helping a fan.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0l8Ad4_0f1OQ3dk00
Ye was reportedly embroiled in a beef with fellow Coachella headliner Billie Eilish over a perceived Travis Scott diss.Getty Images https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oUrAA_0f1OQ3dk00 The Weeknd accepts the Male Artist of the Year onstage at the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards at Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California. Getty Images for iHeartMedia

This isn’t the first time West didn’t show up for a high-profile gig. The “Eazy” rapper was also barred from performing at the 2022 Grammy Awards on Sunday following what a show representative called “concerning online behavior.”

West ultimately declined to show up at the ceremony despite earning two trophies, Best Rap Song for “Jail” and Best Melodic Rap Performance for “Hurricane.” He was nominated in three other categories, including Album of the Year for his gospel-inspired 2021 album “Donda.”

Page Six exclusively reported Friday that West, 44, had told ex-wife Kim Kardashian that he was “going away to get help” and would not be “making any public appearances or inflammatory social media statements.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fkxod_0f1OQ3dk00
Kanye West is seen in Chelsea on Jan. 5, 2022, in New York City. GC Images

The news came following his months-long “diss” campaign against comedian Pete Davidson, 28, who’s been dating Kardashian, 41, since the fall.

Coachella will run until April 24 in Indio, California

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZsSoh_0f1OQ3dk00 Kanye West is seen on Jan. 10, 2022, in Los Angeles, California. GC Images

Comments / 1

