Flood Watch issued for Bleckley, Crawford, Crisp, Dodge, Dooly, Laurens, Macon by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-19 08:17:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-19 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. If you see wind damage...hail or flooding...wait until the storm has passed...and then call the National Weather Service toll free at 1 8 6 6 7 6 3 4 4 6 6 or tweet us your report at NWSATLANTA. Target Area: Dodge; Laurens; Wilcox The National Weather Service in Peachtree City has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for South central Laurens County in central Georgia Dodge County in central Georgia Central Wilcox County in central Georgia * Until 900 AM EDT. * At 817 AM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Abbeville, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Eastman, Abbeville, Cadwell, Rhine, Chauncey, Union, Plainfield, Cedar Creek, Cedar Grove, Antioch Church, Jay Bird Springs, Browning, Five Points, Achord and Godwinsville. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

DODGE COUNTY, GA ・ 20 DAYS AGO