La Quinta's new skate park, named "X Park," officially opened to the public on Wednesday. The park is located at the southeast corner of Dune Palms Road and Black Hawk Way, near La Quinta High School. The park features a concrete pump track, a modern street course with a variety of stairs, rails and ledges The post New La Quinta skate park now open to the public appeared first on KESQ.

LA QUINTA, CA ・ 19 DAYS AGO