A husband and wife who were brutally stabbed and slashed to death as they rode their bikes home have been identified as police offer a $50,000 reward for information leading to the capture of their killer. Brenda, 48, and Terry Aultman, 55, were found dead of multiple stab wounds and lacerations, including to their throats, on a sidewalk in Daytona Beach early Sunday.The Daytona Beach Police Department said the couple had attended the city’s Bike Week festivities the night before and were murdered as they pedaled home. Investigators have not determined a motive for the attack but believe it...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 29 DAYS AGO