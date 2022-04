Black patients presenting at Emergency Departments (EDs) across the country with psychiatric complaints are 63% more likely to be chemically sedated than their white counterparts. But researchers also found that, at hospitals that serve a high proportion Black patients, white patients were more likely to be chemically sedated for psychiatric complaints when compared to hospitals that predominantly serve white patients. The findings were published in Annals of Epidemiology by researchers at the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania.

HEALTH SERVICES ・ 1 DAY AGO