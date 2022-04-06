ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Port man wins $1M playing Powerball ticket bought at Publix

By Robert Pandolfino
 3 days ago

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) –  A Sarasota County man is $1 million richer thanks to a lucky Powerball ticket bought at a Publix in North Port.

According to the Florida Lottery, Joseph O’Connor’s winning ticket matched all five of the white ball numbers but did not match the Powerball number.

Raw oysters sold in Florida linked to norovirus outbreak

O’Connor purchased his $1 million-winning POWERBALL Quick Pick ticket from Publix, located at 1291 South Sumter Boulevard in North Port.

The retailer will receive a $1,000 bonus commission for selling the winning POWERBALL ticket.

The next POWERBALL drawing will be held on Wednesday night at 10:59 p.m., ET, with an estimated $246 million jackpot. Tickets must be purchased by 10:00 p.m., ET to be eligible for this drawing.

