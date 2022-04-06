(STACKER) — Nearly 14% of the United States population is composed of immigrants . But in reality, the vast majority of Americans today are here because of relatives who immigrated from other countries some time in the last several hundred years.

And while the distinctive American culture and spirit is the result of blending many diverse cultures and histories, the United States has for centuries had an up-and-down relationship with immigration.

Each era of immigration has been met with reductive ideas and resistance, whether the backlash was directed toward the Chinese, Irish, Italians, or Mexicans. Immigration laws have targeted specific groups at various times, stoking intolerance and preventing people from truly joining American society. Over time, however, as laws changed to be more equitable and immigrants found their footings, we have reaped the rewards of innovation in business, music, art, literature, dance, food, societal norms, entertainment, and sports—all while realizing a greater understanding of and respect for different cultures, religions, and ideas.

Stacker compiled a list of the biggest sources of immigrants to Texas using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Keep reading to find out more about the immigrant community in your home state.

#50. Malaysia

Texas

– Number of residents: 8,018

– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%



National

– Number of residents: 76,521

– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%

– #74 most common country of origin

#49. Saudi Arabia

Texas

– Number of residents: 8,352

– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%



National

– Number of residents: 85,000

– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%

– #70 most common country of origin

#48. Turkey

Texas

– Number of residents: 8,383

– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%



National

– Number of residents: 119,380

– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%

– #54 most common country of origin

#47. Spain

Texas

– Number of residents: 8,924

– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%



National

– Number of residents: 115,113

– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%

– #55 most common country of origin

#46. Cambodia

Texas

– Number of residents: 8,966

– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%



National

– Number of residents: 151,066

– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%

– #46 most common country of origin

#45. Hong Kong

Texas

– Number of residents: 9,179

– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%



National

– Number of residents: 231,275

– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.5%

– #36 most common country of origin

#44. Ecuador

Texas

– Number of residents: 9,274

– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%



National

– Number of residents: 438,474

– Percent of foreign born residents: 1.0%

– #19 most common country of origin

#43. Laos

Texas

– Number of residents: 9,523

– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%



National

– Number of residents: 181,546

– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%

– #42 most common country of origin

#42. Lebanon

Texas

– Number of residents: 9,531

– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%



National

– Number of residents: 121,697

– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%

– #52 most common country of origin

#41. South Africa

Texas

– Number of residents: 9,537

– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%



National

– Number of residents: 104,022

– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%

– #56 most common country of origin

#40. France

Texas

– Number of residents: 9,890

– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%



National

– Number of residents: 181,554

– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%

– #41 most common country of origin

#39. Cameroon

Texas

– Number of residents: 9,975

– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%



National

– Number of residents: 60,120

– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.1%

– #80 most common country of origin

#38. Trinidad and Tobago

Texas

– Number of residents: 10,434

– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%



National

– Number of residents: 230,035

– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.5%

– #37 most common country of origin

#37. Panama

Texas

– Number of residents: 10,523

– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%



National

– Number of residents: 103,299

– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%

– #58 most common country of origin

#36. Argentina

Texas

– Number of residents: 11,118

– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%



National

– Number of residents: 194,435

– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%

– #39 most common country of origin

#35. Dominican Republic

Texas

– Number of residents: 11,143

– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%



National

– Number of residents: 1,118,147

– Percent of foreign born residents: 2.5%

– #8 most common country of origin

#34. Egypt

Texas

– Number of residents: 11,376

– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%



National

– Number of residents: 191,452

– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%

– #40 most common country of origin

#33. Ghana

Texas

– Number of residents: 11,961

– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%



National

– Number of residents: 178,388

– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%

– #43 most common country of origin

#32. Burma

Texas

– Number of residents: 13,834

– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%



National

– Number of residents: 147,573

– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%

– #47 most common country of origin

#31. Thailand

Texas

– Number of residents: 14,471

– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%



National

– Number of residents: 255,345

– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.6%

– #32 most common country of origin

#30. Russia

Texas

– Number of residents: 15,224

– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%



National

– Number of residents: 391,641

– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.9%

– #22 most common country of origin

#29. Japan

Texas

– Number of residents: 15,612

– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%



National

– Number of residents: 345,140

– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.8%

– #29 most common country of origin

#28. Bangladesh

Texas

– Number of residents: 15,695

– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%



National

– Number of residents: 237,288

– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.5%

– #35 most common country of origin

#27. Jamaica

Texas

– Number of residents: 16,319

– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%



National

– Number of residents: 741,386

– Percent of foreign born residents: 1.7%

– #13 most common country of origin

#26. Nicaragua

Texas

– Number of residents: 17,957

– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%



National

– Number of residents: 251,913

– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.6%

– #33 most common country of origin

#25. Brazil

Texas

– Number of residents: 19,897

– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%



National

– Number of residents: 433,479

– Percent of foreign born residents: 1.0%

– #20 most common country of origin

#24. Kenya

Texas

– Number of residents: 20,024

– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%



National

– Number of residents: 141,751

– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%

– #48 most common country of origin

#23. Peru

Texas

– Number of residents: 20,259

– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%



National

– Number of residents: 451,076

– Percent of foreign born residents: 1.0%

– #18 most common country of origin

#22. Nepal

Texas

– Number of residents: 21,169

– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%



National

– Number of residents: 140,904

– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%

– #49 most common country of origin

#21. Iraq

Texas

– Number of residents: 21,392

– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%



National

– Number of residents: 225,038

– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.5%

– #38 most common country of origin

#20. Ethiopia

Texas

– Number of residents: 21,459

– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%



National

– Number of residents: 249,777

– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.6%

– #34 most common country of origin

#19. Iran

Texas

– Number of residents: 28,839

– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.6%



National

– Number of residents: 382,260

– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.9%

– #23 most common country of origin

#18. Taiwan

Texas

– Number of residents: 29,992

– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.6%



National

– Number of residents: 381,098

– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.9%

– #24 most common country of origin

#17. Germany

Texas

– Number of residents: 35,795

– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.7%



National

– Number of residents: 560,368

– Percent of foreign born residents: 1.3%

– #17 most common country of origin

#16. Venezuela

Texas

– Number of residents: 42,462

– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.9%



National

– Number of residents: 349,720

– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.8%

– #27 most common country of origin

#15. United Kingdom

Texas

– Number of residents: 48,097

– Percent of foreign born residents: 1.0%



National

– Number of residents: 698,612

– Percent of foreign born residents: 1.6%

– #14 most common country of origin

#14. Colombia

Texas

– Number of residents: 48,373

– Percent of foreign born residents: 1.0%



National

– Number of residents: 761,374

– Percent of foreign born residents: 1.7%

– #12 most common country of origin

#13. Canada

Texas

– Number of residents: 50,872

– Percent of foreign born residents: 1.1%



National

– Number of residents: 808,566

– Percent of foreign born residents: 1.8%

– #11 most common country of origin

#12. South Korea

Texas

– Number of residents: 54,643

– Percent of foreign born residents: 1.1%



National

– Number of residents: 1,044,634

– Percent of foreign born residents: 2.4%

– #9 most common country of origin

#11. Cuba

Texas

– Number of residents: 55,265

– Percent of foreign born residents: 1.1%



National

– Number of residents: 1,289,875

– Percent of foreign born residents: 2.9%

– #7 most common country of origin

#10. Pakistan

Texas

– Number of residents: 57,816

– Percent of foreign born residents: 1.2%



National

– Number of residents: 376,127

– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.9%

– #25 most common country of origin

#9. Guatemala

Texas

– Number of residents: 76,487

– Percent of foreign born residents: 1.6%



National

– Number of residents: 979,098

– Percent of foreign born residents: 2.2%

– #10 most common country of origin

#8. Nigeria

Texas

– Number of residents: 81,621

– Percent of foreign born residents: 1.7%



National

– Number of residents: 350,272

– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.8%

– #26 most common country of origin

#7. Philippines

Texas

– Number of residents: 102,041

– Percent of foreign born residents: 2.1%



National

– Number of residents: 1,983,939

– Percent of foreign born residents: 4.5%

– #4 most common country of origin

#6. China

Texas

– Number of residents: 108,765

– Percent of foreign born residents: 2.3%



National

– Number of residents: 2,162,395

– Percent of foreign born residents: 4.9%

– #3 most common country of origin

#5. Honduras

Texas

– Number of residents: 119,739

– Percent of foreign born residents: 2.5%



National

– Number of residents: 651,123

– Percent of foreign born residents: 1.5%

– #16 most common country of origin

#4. Vietnam

Texas

– Number of residents: 178,182

– Percent of foreign born residents: 3.7%



National

– Number of residents: 1,336,988

– Percent of foreign born residents: 3.0%

– #6 most common country of origin

#3. El Salvador

Texas

– Number of residents: 213,358

– Percent of foreign born residents: 4.4%



National

– Number of residents: 1,381,008

– Percent of foreign born residents: 3.1%

– #5 most common country of origin

#2. India

Texas

– Number of residents: 271,377

– Percent of foreign born residents: 5.6%



National

– Number of residents: 2,561,906

– Percent of foreign born residents: 5.8%

– #2 most common country of origin

#1. Mexico

Texas

– Number of residents: 2,516,737

– Percent of foreign born residents: 52.3%



National

– Number of residents: 11,250,541

– Percent of foreign born residents: 25.6%

– #1 most common country of origin

