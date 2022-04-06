ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Biggest sources of immigrants to Texas

By Stacker, Nicole Caldwell
KDAF
KDAF
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Fy6xE_0f1OPfrm00

(STACKER) — Nearly 14% of the United States population is composed of immigrants . But in reality, the vast majority of Americans today are here because of relatives who immigrated from other countries some time in the last several hundred years.

And while the distinctive American culture and spirit is the result of blending many diverse cultures and histories, the United States has for centuries had an up-and-down relationship with immigration.

Each era of immigration has been met with reductive ideas and resistance, whether the backlash was directed toward the Chinese, Irish, Italians, or Mexicans. Immigration laws have targeted specific groups at various times, stoking intolerance and preventing people from truly joining American society. Over time, however, as laws changed to be more equitable and immigrants found their footings, we have reaped the rewards of innovation in business, music, art, literature, dance, food, societal norms, entertainment, and sports—all while realizing a greater understanding of and respect for different cultures, religions, and ideas.

Stacker compiled a list of the biggest sources of immigrants to Texas using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Keep reading to find out more about the immigrant community in your home state.

#50. Malaysia

Texas
– Number of residents: 8,018
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%

National
– Number of residents: 76,521
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%
– #74 most common country of origin

#49. Saudi Arabia

Texas
– Number of residents: 8,352
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%

National
– Number of residents: 85,000
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%
– #70 most common country of origin

#48. Turkey

Texas
– Number of residents: 8,383
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%

National
– Number of residents: 119,380
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%
– #54 most common country of origin

#47. Spain

Texas
– Number of residents: 8,924
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%

National
– Number of residents: 115,113
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%
– #55 most common country of origin

#46. Cambodia

Texas
– Number of residents: 8,966
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%

National
– Number of residents: 151,066
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%
– #46 most common country of origin

#45. Hong Kong

Texas
– Number of residents: 9,179
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%

National
– Number of residents: 231,275
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.5%
– #36 most common country of origin

#44. Ecuador

Texas
– Number of residents: 9,274
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%

National
– Number of residents: 438,474
– Percent of foreign born residents: 1.0%
– #19 most common country of origin

#43. Laos

Texas
– Number of residents: 9,523
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%

National
– Number of residents: 181,546
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%
– #42 most common country of origin

#42. Lebanon

Texas
– Number of residents: 9,531
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%

National
– Number of residents: 121,697
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%
– #52 most common country of origin

#41. South Africa

Texas
– Number of residents: 9,537
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%

National
– Number of residents: 104,022
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%
– #56 most common country of origin

#40. France

Texas
– Number of residents: 9,890
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%

National
– Number of residents: 181,554
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%
– #41 most common country of origin

#39. Cameroon

Texas
– Number of residents: 9,975
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%

National
– Number of residents: 60,120
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.1%
– #80 most common country of origin

#38. Trinidad and Tobago

Texas
– Number of residents: 10,434
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%

National
– Number of residents: 230,035
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.5%
– #37 most common country of origin

#37. Panama

Texas
– Number of residents: 10,523
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%

National
– Number of residents: 103,299
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%
– #58 most common country of origin

#36. Argentina

Texas
– Number of residents: 11,118
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%

National
– Number of residents: 194,435
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%
– #39 most common country of origin

#35. Dominican Republic

Texas
– Number of residents: 11,143
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%

National
– Number of residents: 1,118,147
– Percent of foreign born residents: 2.5%
– #8 most common country of origin

#34. Egypt

Texas
– Number of residents: 11,376
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%

National
– Number of residents: 191,452
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%
– #40 most common country of origin

#33. Ghana

Texas
– Number of residents: 11,961
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%

National
– Number of residents: 178,388
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%
– #43 most common country of origin

#32. Burma

Texas
– Number of residents: 13,834
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%

National
– Number of residents: 147,573
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%
– #47 most common country of origin

#31. Thailand

Texas
– Number of residents: 14,471
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%

National
– Number of residents: 255,345
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.6%
– #32 most common country of origin

#30. Russia

Texas
– Number of residents: 15,224
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%

National
– Number of residents: 391,641
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.9%
– #22 most common country of origin

#29. Japan

Texas
– Number of residents: 15,612
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%

National
– Number of residents: 345,140
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.8%
– #29 most common country of origin

#28. Bangladesh

Texas
– Number of residents: 15,695
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%

National
– Number of residents: 237,288
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.5%
– #35 most common country of origin

#27. Jamaica

Texas
– Number of residents: 16,319
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%

National
– Number of residents: 741,386
– Percent of foreign born residents: 1.7%
– #13 most common country of origin

#26. Nicaragua

Texas
– Number of residents: 17,957
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%

National
– Number of residents: 251,913
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.6%
– #33 most common country of origin

#25. Brazil

Texas
– Number of residents: 19,897
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%

National
– Number of residents: 433,479
– Percent of foreign born residents: 1.0%
– #20 most common country of origin

#24. Kenya

Texas
– Number of residents: 20,024
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%

National
– Number of residents: 141,751
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%
– #48 most common country of origin

#23. Peru

Texas
– Number of residents: 20,259
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%

National
– Number of residents: 451,076
– Percent of foreign born residents: 1.0%
– #18 most common country of origin

#22. Nepal

Texas
– Number of residents: 21,169
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%

National
– Number of residents: 140,904
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%
– #49 most common country of origin

#21. Iraq

Texas
– Number of residents: 21,392
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%

National
– Number of residents: 225,038
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.5%
– #38 most common country of origin

#20. Ethiopia

Texas
– Number of residents: 21,459
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%

National
– Number of residents: 249,777
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.6%
– #34 most common country of origin

#19. Iran

Texas
– Number of residents: 28,839
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.6%

National
– Number of residents: 382,260
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.9%
– #23 most common country of origin

#18. Taiwan

Texas
– Number of residents: 29,992
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.6%

National
– Number of residents: 381,098
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.9%
– #24 most common country of origin

#17. Germany

Texas
– Number of residents: 35,795
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.7%

National
– Number of residents: 560,368
– Percent of foreign born residents: 1.3%
– #17 most common country of origin

#16. Venezuela

Texas
– Number of residents: 42,462
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.9%

National
– Number of residents: 349,720
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.8%
– #27 most common country of origin

#15. United Kingdom

Texas
– Number of residents: 48,097
– Percent of foreign born residents: 1.0%

National
– Number of residents: 698,612
– Percent of foreign born residents: 1.6%
– #14 most common country of origin

#14. Colombia

Texas
– Number of residents: 48,373
– Percent of foreign born residents: 1.0%

National
– Number of residents: 761,374
– Percent of foreign born residents: 1.7%
– #12 most common country of origin

#13. Canada

Texas
– Number of residents: 50,872
– Percent of foreign born residents: 1.1%

National
– Number of residents: 808,566
– Percent of foreign born residents: 1.8%
– #11 most common country of origin

#12. South Korea

Texas
– Number of residents: 54,643
– Percent of foreign born residents: 1.1%

National
– Number of residents: 1,044,634
– Percent of foreign born residents: 2.4%
– #9 most common country of origin

#11. Cuba

Texas
– Number of residents: 55,265
– Percent of foreign born residents: 1.1%

National
– Number of residents: 1,289,875
– Percent of foreign born residents: 2.9%
– #7 most common country of origin

#10. Pakistan

Texas
– Number of residents: 57,816
– Percent of foreign born residents: 1.2%

National
– Number of residents: 376,127
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.9%
– #25 most common country of origin

#9. Guatemala

Texas
– Number of residents: 76,487
– Percent of foreign born residents: 1.6%

National
– Number of residents: 979,098
– Percent of foreign born residents: 2.2%
– #10 most common country of origin

#8. Nigeria

Texas
– Number of residents: 81,621
– Percent of foreign born residents: 1.7%

National
– Number of residents: 350,272
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.8%
– #26 most common country of origin

#7. Philippines

Texas
– Number of residents: 102,041
– Percent of foreign born residents: 2.1%

National
– Number of residents: 1,983,939
– Percent of foreign born residents: 4.5%
– #4 most common country of origin

#6. China

Texas
– Number of residents: 108,765
– Percent of foreign born residents: 2.3%

National
– Number of residents: 2,162,395
– Percent of foreign born residents: 4.9%
– #3 most common country of origin

#5. Honduras

Texas
– Number of residents: 119,739
– Percent of foreign born residents: 2.5%

National
– Number of residents: 651,123
– Percent of foreign born residents: 1.5%
– #16 most common country of origin

#4. Vietnam

Texas
– Number of residents: 178,182
– Percent of foreign born residents: 3.7%

National
– Number of residents: 1,336,988
– Percent of foreign born residents: 3.0%
– #6 most common country of origin

#3. El Salvador

Texas
– Number of residents: 213,358
– Percent of foreign born residents: 4.4%

National
– Number of residents: 1,381,008
– Percent of foreign born residents: 3.1%
– #5 most common country of origin

#2. India

Texas
– Number of residents: 271,377
– Percent of foreign born residents: 5.6%

National
– Number of residents: 2,561,906
– Percent of foreign born residents: 5.8%
– #2 most common country of origin

#1. Mexico

Texas
– Number of residents: 2,516,737
– Percent of foreign born residents: 52.3%

National
– Number of residents: 11,250,541
– Percent of foreign born residents: 25.6%
– #1 most common country of origin

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CW33 Dallas / Ft. Worth.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Greg Abbott says Texas will use charter buses to ship ‘illegal immigrants’ to Washington DC

Texas Governor Greg Abbott says the state plans to start transporting “illegal immigrants” to Washington DC by charter bus. Mr Abbott said he is “fed up” with migrants being released into small towns in Texas by the federal government, and that he plans to drop the migrants near the steps of the US Capitol, at a press conference Wednesday.Soon after the announcement, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said he also planned to send migrants to “sanctuary states like Delaware”. It comes after President Joe Biden announced the federal government would lift a public health order imposed by Donald Trump that...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Government
The Independent

Psaki says Texas governor doesn’t have authority for ‘publicity stunt’ plan to bus migrants to DC

White House press secretary accused Texas Gov Greg Abbott of promising an illegal “publicity stunt” on Thursday after the Republican governor vowed that he would place undocumented migrants on chartered buses to Washington DC.The governor made headlines in right-leaning media and thrilled conservatives this week when he pledged that he would respond to the Biden administration’s end of Title 42 directives that allow DHS to turn back migrants at the border by forcing undocumented immigrants to board buses and be essentially shipped out of his state, across the country.Ms Psaki was asked about the governor’s announcement at her daily...
IMMIGRATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Peru#Taiwan#Burma#Americans#Chinese#Irish#Italians#Mexicans#The U S Census Bureau
Mashed

The Untold Truth Of Buc-Ee's

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. Convenience stores, gas stations, or travel centers. Call them what you will, they're an integral part of getting around in the United States. More than just a place to relieve yourself on drives, these businesses provide necessary sustenance during long journeys. In Pennsylvania, there are gas station chains like Sheetz and Wawa where road trippers can expect great sandwich and coffee combinations. In Texas — and increasingly so in nearby states — the chain Buc-ee's is winning over the hearts and minds of travelers in the South.
TEXAS STATE
US105

No Surprise Here – Guess What Restaurant Chain was Named #1 in Texas?

For Texans it's common knowledge but for anyone outside the Lone Star State, naming the #1 restaurant chain in Texas might be a place they've never heard of. Texas has been home-base for many restaurant chains over the years. Many have branched out and headed to other states while some have just found success right here inside the Texas borders.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
Philippines
The Independent

Former Congressman mocks fellow Republicans’ fear at US border: ‘They were expecting the Battle of Mogadishu’

Former Texas Republican Congressman Will Hurd has written that some of his GOP colleagues were fearful of visiting the US border and some towns in Mexico as they expected an environment similar to a warzone. In his new book, American Reboot: An Idealist’s Guide to Getting Things Done, Mr Hurd writes that “to correct misconceptions about the border, I brought congressional colleagues and administration officials down for tours of the border. Some were nervous when I took them into Mexico. Many were expecting the Battle of Mogadishu in 1993, with shootouts in the streets like Black Hawk Down”. In...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Mail

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says he'll bus thousands of migrants to Washington D.C. and check all vehicles at the border to stop cartels as he declares war on Biden's 'open border' policies

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says he will be be bussing thousands of illegal migrants who cross the border straight to Washington DC and leaving them on the steps of the US Capitol for President Biden to deal with. Announcing the new plan at a press conference Wednesday, the GOP governor...
IMMIGRATION
KDAF

KDAF

2K+
Followers
831
Post
522K+
Views
ABOUT

KDAF CW33 produces fun, informative lifestyle content that spans the Lone Star State, with a focus on covering events and happenings across North Texas and the DFW Metroplex

 https://cw33.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy