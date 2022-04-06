ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greene County, TN

Hit-and-run suspect sought in Greene County

By Slater Teague
GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Authorities are still searching for the suspect in a hit-and-run that injured two people in Greene County.

Around 7:30 p.m. Monday, a car was traveling on Doak Hensley Road toward West Pines Road when it lost control and hit two people who were in their yard, according to the Greene County Sheriff’s Department.

The sheriff’s department said the driver got out and spoke to the two victims before fleeing the scene in an older model, light-colored four-door sedan, possibly a Chevrolet Malibu or Impala. The car reportedly had heavy damage, with dents, a bent white tag, and a bungee cord holding parts together. It should have new damage to the front passenger side of the car.

The driver was described as white man with a scarred facial/cheek area.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call the sheriff’s department at 423-798-1800 or 911.

