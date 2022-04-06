Island Road in Pointe Coupee Parish re-opened

Effective: 2022-03-22 16:20:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: East Baton Rouge; East Feliciana; Livingston; Pointe Coupee; St. Helena; West Baton Rouge The National Weather Service in New Orleans has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for East Baton Rouge Parish in southeastern Louisiana East Feliciana Parish in southeastern Louisiana Northwestern Livingston Parish in southeastern Louisiana Eastern Pointe Coupee Parish in southeastern Louisiana West Central St. Helena Parish in southeastern Louisiana Central West Baton Rouge Parish in southeastern Louisiana * Until 730 PM CDT. * At 420 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Baton Rouge, Zachary, Baker, Port Allen, Jackson, Clinton, Oak Hills Place, Slaughter, Wilson, Norwood, Brownfields, Pride, Greenwell Spring, Merrydale, Watson, Westminster, Inniswold, Shenandoah, Village St. George and Baton Rouge Airport. This includes the following Interstates Interstate 10 in Louisiana between mile markers 147 and 165. Interstate 12 between mile markers 1 and 7. Interstate 110 in Louisiana between mile markers 1 and 8. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED

EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA ・ 16 DAYS AGO