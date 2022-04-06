ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allendale County, SC

Woman captures dramatic video from inside destructive South Carolina tornado

By Graham Cawthon
WJCL
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleALLENDALE, S.C. — Video shared with WJCL captures the view from inside Tuesday night's destructive tornado in Allendale...

www.wjcl.com

Comments / 15

.59 caliber
1d ago

Ok it was a very dramatic video. Once in a lifetime experience. My only question is if you saw it happening up the road in front of you why drive into it when you could have turned around.

Reply
3
Related
News4Jax.com

Video: Deadly Georgia tornado caught on camera

BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. – Violent storms killed at least two people, one in Georgia and another in Texas, on Tuesday as hail, strong winds and tornadoes tore across the South, where authorities warned a second day of dangerous weather of violent weather could follow. A woman died Tuesday evening...
PEMBROKE, GA
WNCT

South Carolina man who made children pee in bottles during drive to Myrtle Beach convicted on drug trafficking charges

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A South Carolina man has been convicted for drug and weapons charges in connection to an arrest that happened while he was driving through the night from Connecticut to Myrtle Beach, according to authorities. Anthony Cyquan Herring, 40, of Orangeburg, S.C., has been found guilty of distribution of heroin and […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
#Tornado#Extreme Weather#Wjcl
The Independent

Beachgoers run for cover as waterspout turns into tornado in Florida

A waterspout turned into a tornado at a Florida beach this weekend, sending beachgoers running for cover.The incident happened at Fort Myers beach in southwest Florida on Saturday. Video of the incident showed dark clouds forming and chairs and tents being blown away by powerful gusts as beachgoers ran for shelter.The National Weather Service (NWS) later confirmed that the waterspout had moved onshore as a weak tornado and that they were investigating the sudden weather change.NWS said that the tornado had peak winds of around 65mph.“Essentially, because a waterspout is basically a tornado over water, that means that the...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Tornado warning - live: Video shows Texas Walmart shoppers being dragged as South now faces flooding

A storm system that passed through Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama overnight has killed one person and wounded an unknown number. Texas Governor Greg Abbott called the destruction “devastating”, and said it was a “miracle” that more people were not killed immediately. Several videos and pictures captured on Monday night showed powerful tornadoes cause massive damage to RVs, houses and schools with one video showing a truck driver having near escape after getting tossed into air.Another video also showed a tornado approaching a Walmart in Round Rock, not far from Austin, which forced customers to flee the oncoming twister....
ENVIRONMENT
Fox News

Gulf Coast and Southeast to face thunderstorms, tornados

Another day of strong-to-severe thunderstorms will bring the risk of large hail, damaging winds, tornados and heavy rain from the Gulf Coast states through the Southeast and up into the mid-Atlantic on Wednesday. Meanwhile, high winds and snow will impact the Rockies into the northern Plains mid-week. Critical fire danger...
ENVIRONMENT

