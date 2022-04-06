Woman captures dramatic video from inside destructive South Carolina tornado
ALLENDALE, S.C. — Video shared with WJCL captures the view from inside Tuesday night's destructive tornado in Allendale...www.wjcl.com
ALLENDALE, S.C. — Video shared with WJCL captures the view from inside Tuesday night's destructive tornado in Allendale...www.wjcl.com
Ok it was a very dramatic video. Once in a lifetime experience. My only question is if you saw it happening up the road in front of you why drive into it when you could have turned around.
Comments / 15